Jalen Ramsey Only Wanted to Be Traded to Dolphins from Rams amid Rumors

When the Los Angeles Rams made Jalen Ramsey available for trade this winter, the veteran cornerback's agent, David Mulugheta, floated the Miami Dolphins to him as a possible destination.

Ramsey told Mulugheta that Miami was a place he'd be willing to go, but his feelings about playing for the Dolphins grew to the point that going to South Florida was the only place he wanted to land, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

"I'm not going anywhere but there," Ramsey told Mulugheta. "So make sure that's where I end up."

