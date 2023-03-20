ESPN's Adam Schefter Explains Texting Aaron Rodgers About Jets-Packers Trade

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided some insight into his brief conversation with Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers over text message.

Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show last week that Schefter reached out about a potential trade to the New York Jets, but he instructed the NFL insider to "lose my number." Schefter quickly corroborated the account.

NBC Sports' Peter King spoke with Schefter to gain more insight into the situation. The veteran news-breaker said he's had Rodgers' number "for a while" but "never once used it." He explained he wanted to gain some clarity on whether the four-time MVP was on his way to New York:

"Trey Wingo reported [last Monday] he was 'hearing' that Rodgers to the Jets was done. The day he did it, ESPN was going live from 3 to 5 on free agency. Everyone was saying Aaron Rodgers to the Jets is done. We're on the air for two hours. I call the Jets, I call the Pack, I call Rodgers' advisers. No one's saying anything. So, I'm sitting there on the set with Dianna Russini. 'Should I text Rodgers?' She said, 'Yeah, text him.' At 3:35, I texted him. I say, basically: 'Have you informed the Jets that you'd like to play there? I wanted to open it up to you.' He didn't respond for maybe 10 minutes. So then I called the number, got sent to voice mail. Then he texts me, 'Lose my number. Good try tho.' That's all."

Rodgers has lobbed broad criticisms at the sports media ecosystem in the past, and that continued last week with his comments about Schefter and ESPN colleague Dianna Russini.

With that in mind, Schefter told King he hoped to present Rodgers with an opportunity to correct any inaccurate information that was making the rounds.

"He's the one who says the media's getting it wrong," he said. "I wanted to go to source and get it right. That's all. I was just trying to do my job."

Rodgers was obviously in no mood to chat.