King: Sean Payton Isn't Putting Pressure on Russell Wilson with Broncos QB Stidham

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton didn't sign Jarrett Stidham "to put the pressure" on Russell Wilson, though a midseason quarterback change isn't out of the question, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

"So now Payton buys him to be Russell Wilson's backup, and nothing needs to be said to Wilson about it," King wrote. "If Wilson by midseason 2023 is having a similarly disastrous season to his first one in Denver, Payton won't have to punt on the season. He'll have an intriguing backup waiting in the wings."

King added Stidham joined Denver in part because of his belief he might get more playing time Denver than if he had remained with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency to replace longtime starter Derek Carr.

Stidham has started just two games and attempted 131 passes to this point in his NFL career, but some were intrigued by his move to Denver. The 26-year-old might still have untapped potential, and paying him $5 million guaranteed on his two-year, $10 million contract isn't insignificant.

The Broncos never imagined Wilson playing as poorly as he did in 2022, or they wouldn't have rolled with Brett Rypien as their backup.

Payton didn't want to be stuck in the same position.

Wilson's five-year, $242.6 million extension hasn't even gone into effect yet, so Denver will hope he can turn things around in 2023. Common sense dictates the nine-time Pro Bowler will be the Week 1 starter and have every opportunity to show he remains one of the better signal-callers in the NFL.

In Stidham, the Broncos now have an alternative if the worst-case scenario becomes a reality.