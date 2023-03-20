Lakers' Anthony Davis, LeBron James Joke They Wish They Got Foul Calls Like Reaves

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 111-105 on Sunday night behind a 35-point performance from Austin Reaves.

Reaves, who plays primarily off the bench for the Purple and Gold, took a whopping 18 free throws against Orlando, making 16 of those shots. He told reporters after the game that he has studied James Harden and Trae Young to get better at drawing fouls.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis also joked after the win that they wished they could get some of the calls the 24-year-old got on Sunday night:

The most free-throw attempts James has taken this season is 15, which came in a Jan. 2 win over the Charlotte Hornets. The most Davis has taken is 21, which came during a Nov. 18 victory against the Detroit Pistons.

Maybe Reaves can teach James and Davis a thing or two about getting to the line more often. Wouldn't that be something?