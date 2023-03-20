Lamar Jackson Rumors: Colts Haven't Ruled Out Ravens QB but 'Skepticism' Expressed

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

While many expect them to target a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts could emerge as a suitor for Lamar Jackson.

ESPN's Stephen Holder reported Monday the Colts "did not rule out having discussions with Jackson."

"However, the club has not taken any substantive steps regarding Jackson, and it is unclear whether it intends to do so," Holder added. "Team sources have expressed skepticism about pursuing Jackson."

You can understand why Indianapolis might be a bit hesitant about targeting yet another veteran quarterback.

Philip Rivers retired following his lone season with Indy in 2020. Then the Colts got steadily diminishing returns from the Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan experiments.

A rookie quarterback not only allows the organization to take a long-term view but also provides a lot of flexibility with the salary cap. The Miami Dolphins are illustrating how much easier it is to make marquee acquisitions when your QB is on his rookie deal.

But comparing Jackson to Ryan or Wentz would be absurd. He's the 2019 MVP in the prime of his career. In what could be termed a down year, he still threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns and ran for 764 yards and three scores.

When it comes to the draft, the Colts aren't exactly in an advantageous position either after the Carolina Panthers leapfrogged them and traded up to the No. 1 overall pick. By the time Indianapolis is on the clock at N0. 4 overall, the Bears and Houston Texans might have both taken a quarterback.

This isn't 2012, when Indianapolis had a generational talent in Andrew Luck fall into its laps.

Acquiring Jackson would cost a lot in terms of trade assets and the contract he'd inevitably command. But if your options are getting him or settling for Kentucky's Will Levis, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Florida's Anthony Richardson, the choice should be clear.

Based on Holder's report, a partnership between Jackson and the Colts nonetheless appears to be purely hypothetical.