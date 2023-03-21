Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Upset Meter for Every Sweet 16 Game

8 of 8

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

9:45 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Texas -190

The Case For

Xavier came into the tournament as one of the best offensive teams in the nation. Not only were the Musketeers seventh in KenPom's offensive efficiency, but they also did it by sharing the rock. They rank sixth in assist rate, per Bart Torvik.

That ability to share the ball and create open shots has paid off. They had 22 assists to Pittsburgh's 11 in the round of 32 and dished out 16 against Kennesaw State to the Owls' 12.

The Longhorns defense aims to create havoc and turnovers, but Xavier has taken care of the ball. The Musketeers had a turnover rate of just 10.3 percent against Pitt and 13.9 against Kennesaw State, per Torvik.

Xavier hasn't been lights out from three, shooting 10-of-36 in two tournament games, but it is a good shooting team. If the Musketeers can have some positive regression to the mean (38.9 percent), they could have the Longhorns on the ropes.

The Case Against

Texas is arguably the hottest team in the NCAA tournament. The Longhorns cruised through the Big 12 tournament, punctuated by a 20-point win over Kansas.

Their second-round game against Penn State was close. But the Nittany Lions were among the hottest teams going into the tournament, rallying to the Big Ten championship game as a No. 10 seed and then taking out a Texas A&M team in the first round that was the SEC runner-up.

The Longhorns defense forced Jalen Pickett into seven turnovers to just one assist while limiting Penn State to 8-of-28 shooting from three-point range. Dylan Disu took over on offense with 28 points on 14-of-20 shooting.

This Texas team is the real deal on both ends of the floor. Not many teams could survive a 1-of-13 shooting night from beyond the arc. Texas did that against Penn State and has one of the most balanced analytic profiles, ranking 15th in adjusted offense and 10th in adjusted defense on KenPom.

Upset Meter: Moderate. The game might come down to whether Xavier can get hot from three, which inches this one toward toss-up range.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.