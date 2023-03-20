X

    Iona HC Rick Pitino Reportedly in 'Serious Discussions' for St. John's Job

    Doric SamMarch 20, 2023

    ALBANY, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Iona Gaels looks on in the second half against the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 17, 2023 in Albany, New York. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Two days after Iona fell to UConn in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, head coach Rick Pitino reportedly could be on the verge of finding a new home.

    According to ESPN's Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello, Pitino has met with officials from St. John's, and the two sides are in "serious discussions" for him to become the team's next head coach. Thamel and Borzello noted that "the meeting was viewed as productive," as Pitino "laid out his vision for the program."

    Pitino is reportedly the "primary target" of St. John's, which became free to engage him in discussions when the Gaels were bounced from March Madness. The school fired Mike Anderson on March 10 following a 7-13 campaign.

    In terms of major-conference schools, Pitino most recently made his mark as head coach of Louisville from 2001 to 2017, leading the team to three Final Fours and a national championship. His involvement in a recruiting scandal led to his dismissal, and he spent some time coaching in Greece before being hired by Iona in March 2020.

    The 70-year-old, who has also coached at Boston University, Providence and Kentucky, has coached the Gaels to a 64-22 record with two NCAA tournament appearances in three seasons.

    A native New Yorker, Pitino would instantly breathe new life into a St. John's program that hasn't made it to the NCAA tournament since 2019.

