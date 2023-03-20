Sweet 16 Bracket: Updated Schedule and Upset Picks for Men's NCAA Tournament

Sweet 16 Bracket: Updated Schedule and Upset Picks for Men's NCAA TournamentMarch 20, 2023
The 2023 men's NCAA basketball tournament had a bracket-busting opening weekend.
Two No. 1 seeds were already ousted. So were a pair of No. 2 seeds. Fifteenth-seeded Princeton is still dancing into the Sweet 16.
This is the madness of March, and it surely won't be confined to those first two rounds.
With the next round approaching, let's lay out the upcoming schedule and spotlight a pair of potential upsets for the Sweet 16.
Updated Schedule
Thursday, March 23
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Kansas State | 6:30 p.m. ET on TBS
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn | 7:15 p.m. ET on CBS
No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 9 p.m. ET on TBS
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA | 9:45 p.m. ET on CBS
Friday, March 24
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama | 6:30 p.m. ET on TBS
No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Houston | 7:15 p.m. ET on CBS
No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 6 Creighton | 9 p.m. ET on TBS
No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Texas | 9:45 p.m. ET on CBS
Upset Alert: No. 9 Florida Atlantic over No. 4 Tennessee (East)
The FAU Owls have now played 36 games this season. They've won 33 of them.
You can question their level of competition—even in the tournament, they've faced Memphis and Fairleigh Dickinson—but you can't knock the success rate. The advanced metrics are fans, too, as KenPom.com slots FAU in the top 40 for both offensive and defensive efficiency.
While FAU now draws KenPom's top defensive team in Tennessee, the Volunteers also have one of the least efficient offenses left in the tournament (60th). If Tennessee's offense stalls—it managed just 58 points against 13th-seeded Louisiana and its 130th-ranked defense—FAU has enough firepower to shoot its way into the Elite Eight.
Among still-standing tournament teams, only top-seeded Alabama averages more than FAU's 9.7 threes per game. If the Owls shooters can stretch out the Volunteers, then Johnell Davis (13.9 points per game) and Alijah Martin (13.1) will find cracks in this typically impenetrable defense.
Upset Alert: No. 5 Miami over No. 1 Houston (Midwest)
The Cougars might be the most balanced team in this tournament, but the Hurricanes might have the pace and point production to pull off this upset.
A healthy Norchad Omier is absolutely a difference-maker for Miami. Just ask Indiana's frontcourt. The 6'7" Omier just bullied a bigger Hoosiers frontline for 17 rebounds in 26 minutes.
Omier is one of four Hurricanes averaging better than 13 points per game. That group includes Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller, who combined for 46 points on 54.5 percent shooting their last time out. Rounding out the quartet is Nijel Pack, who put up 21 points in Miami's tournament opener.
If the Hurricanes can control the tempo—the Cougars play at one of the slowest speeds in the country—they can race into an upset.