Sweet 16 Bracket: Updated Schedule and Upset Picks for Men's NCAA Tournament

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The 2023 men's NCAA basketball tournament had a bracket-busting opening weekend.

Two No. 1 seeds were already ousted. So were a pair of No. 2 seeds. Fifteenth-seeded Princeton is still dancing into the Sweet 16.

This is the madness of March, and it surely won't be confined to those first two rounds.

With the next round approaching, let's lay out the upcoming schedule and spotlight a pair of potential upsets for the Sweet 16.



