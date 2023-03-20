Isaiah Wong Electrifies Twitter as Miami Beats Indiana in 2023 NCAA Men's Tournament

Rob Carr/Getty Images

After being held to five points in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Miami Hurricanes junior guard Isaiah Wong had a point to prove in Sunday's second-round matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Wong exploded for 27 points to lead the fifth-seeded Hurricanes to an 85-69 win over the fourth-seed Hoosiers. With the victory, Miami has advanced to the Sweet 16 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

The Hurricanes also got 19 points from Jordan Miller and a strong performance from Norchad Omier, who dominated the glass with seven points and 17 rebounds.

But it was Wong who was the star of the show, as he proved that his subpar performance on Friday was just an anomaly. He connected on four of his six three-pointers and added eight rebounds.

Fans on Twitter were delighted by Wong's bounce-back performance, and they showered him with some well-deserved praise:

Wong was named 2023 ACC Player of the Year, and he is undoubtedly the engine that makes the Hurricanes go. He will have to continue performing at a high level if Miami hopes to make it back to the Elite Eight and possibly beyond, though the team has never made a Final Four.

Wong and company will be looking to change that, starting with next week's daunting Sweet 16 matchup against No. 1 Houston.

