    Isaiah Wong Electrifies Twitter as Miami Beats Indiana in 2023 NCAA Men's Tournament

    Doric SamMarch 20, 2023

    ALBANY, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Isaiah Wong #2 of the Miami Hurricanes brings the ball up court in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 19, 2023 in Albany, New York. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    After being held to five points in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Miami Hurricanes junior guard Isaiah Wong had a point to prove in Sunday's second-round matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers.

    Wong exploded for 27 points to lead the fifth-seeded Hurricanes to an 85-69 win over the fourth-seed Hoosiers. With the victory, Miami has advanced to the Sweet 16 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

    The Hurricanes also got 19 points from Jordan Miller and a strong performance from Norchad Omier, who dominated the glass with seven points and 17 rebounds.

    But it was Wong who was the star of the show, as he proved that his subpar performance on Friday was just an anomaly. He connected on four of his six three-pointers and added eight rebounds.

    Fans on Twitter were delighted by Wong's bounce-back performance, and they showered him with some well-deserved praise:

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    WONG WITH THE JAM 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CanesHoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanesHoops</a> <a href="https://t.co/sLsen10Omf">pic.twitter.com/sLsen10Omf</a>

    Gaby Urrutia @GabyUrrutia247

    Isaiah Wong <a href="https://t.co/myxRQLoPwS">pic.twitter.com/myxRQLoPwS</a>

    Luke Chaney @luke_chaney4

    Miami: 85<br>Indiana: 69<br>FINAL.<br><br>For the first time ever, UM advances to the Sweet 16 in back-to-back seasons.<br><br>Isaiah Wong had 27 points, a tournament high from him.<br><br>UM out-rebounded Indiana, 44-27, and 20-10 on the offensive boards.<br><br>And of course…<a href="https://twitter.com/lifewalletsport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lifewalletsport</a> <a href="https://t.co/rTSKr3bC8j">pic.twitter.com/rTSKr3bC8j</a>

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    Isaiah Wong with the 4-point play 🤧<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/P2JfUXUZbj">pic.twitter.com/P2JfUXUZbj</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Isaiah Wong with the dagger. Dominant.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    ISAIAH WONG!!!!<br><br>BENSLEY JOSEPH!!!!<br><br>Miami now up 15 with 3:15 to go against Indiana.

    StateOfTheU.com @TheStateOfTheU

    WONG FROM NOVA SCOTIA FOR 3!!!!!!!<br><br>72 60 MIAMI LEADS

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    ISAIAH WONG FROM THE LOGO <a href="https://t.co/oHaBIcsFHD">pic.twitter.com/oHaBIcsFHD</a>

    Brendan Tobin @Brendan_Tobin

    If loving you Is'aiah Wong...I don't want to be right

    Caroline Darney @cwdarney

    Haha I LOVE Isaiah Wong. With my whole heart. That smile is the most emotion I've ever seen from him on the court 😂

    John H. Ruiz, CEO LifeWallet and Attorney at Law @JohnHRuiz

    You always go right when you go WONG! <a href="https://twitter.com/zaywong21?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zaywong21</a>

    Gump Cathcart @bubbagumpino

    What a performance by Wong and Omier

    Lorenzo Rodriguez @ThatGuyZo

    BREAKING: Isaiah Wong is a hooper.

    Sean Bradley @CoachBradley34

    Isaiah Wong!!!

    𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝘃𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 @HVTWpodcast

    Idc what y'all say, Isaiah Wong is gonna be a star man

    Wong was named 2023 ACC Player of the Year, and he is undoubtedly the engine that makes the Hurricanes go. He will have to continue performing at a high level if Miami hopes to make it back to the Elite Eight and possibly beyond, though the team has never made a Final Four.

    Wong and company will be looking to change that, starting with next week's daunting Sweet 16 matchup against No. 1 Houston.

