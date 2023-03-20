X

    FDU Applauded by Fans for Tournament Run Despite Falling Short of Comeback vs. FAU

    Erin WalshMarch 20, 2023

    COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 19: Demetre Roberts #2 of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights drives to the basket against Bryan Greenlee #4 of the Florida Atlantic Owls during the second half in the second round game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 19, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson's run in the NCAA tournament has come to an end.

    The Knights fell to the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls 78-70 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament. FDU put up a valiant effort, mounting a second-half comeback after entering halftime down 32-25, but it wasn't enough as the Owls closed it out.

    FAU got some clutch play down the stretch from sophomore guard Johnell Davis, who finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Sophomore guard Alijah Martin was also solid, notching 14 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

    Meanwhile, FDU was paced by senior guard Demetre Roberts, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal. Junior forward Sean Moore and junior guard Joe Munden Jr. also combined for 27 points in the loss.

    While the Knights came up short, college basketball fans on Twitter applauded the team for its run in the NCAA tournament, which included an upset of No. 1 Purdue in the first round:

    Aidan Joly @ByAidanJoly

    FAU to the Sweet 16! FDU did everything it could, nothing to hang their heads about.

    FDU Applauded by Fans for Tournament Run Despite Falling Short of Comeback vs. FAU
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Banners on the Parkway @BannersParkway

    FAU is going to escape, barring something amazing. What an effort by FDU though.

    Robert Gehrke @RobertGehrke

    Demetre Roberts was so fun to watch. Amazing talent. Sad for FDU, but what a ride!

    Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft

    Mad respect for FDU. Played with jaw-dropping heart and intensity in these 2 games. Such an entertaining team to watch.

    Low @LowKeyUHTN

    Good fight FDU

    Arash Madani @ArashMadani

    What a run by FDU. So fun. Battled the whole way. Helluva story.

    Tom Gulitti @TomGulittiNHL

    Well, FDU made it fun.

    Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

    FDU was a great story. <br><br>FAU going to the Garden for the East Regional? Also a great story.

    Thomas Casale @TheTomCasale

    FDU entered the tournament with the 10th worst defense in CBB despite playing the 3rd easiest schedule, according to KenPom. <br><br>Heck of a two-game run by the Knights.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    No quit in FDU ! No quit !!

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    Tough loss but hold your head high FDU.

    Gump Cathcart @bubbagumpino

    Hell of a run FDU 👏 <a href="https://t.co/ZjKePnh8H1">pic.twitter.com/ZjKePnh8H1</a>

    FDU has nothing to be ashamed of. Beating a team ranked No. 1 in the nation and then falling in a tightly contested second-round contest should leave the Knights with their heads held high.

    FAU, meanwhile, will take on No. 4 Tennessee in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden.

    Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.