FDU Applauded by Fans for Tournament Run Despite Falling Short of Comeback vs. FAU

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson's run in the NCAA tournament has come to an end.

The Knights fell to the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls 78-70 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament. FDU put up a valiant effort, mounting a second-half comeback after entering halftime down 32-25, but it wasn't enough as the Owls closed it out.

FAU got some clutch play down the stretch from sophomore guard Johnell Davis, who finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Sophomore guard Alijah Martin was also solid, notching 14 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Meanwhile, FDU was paced by senior guard Demetre Roberts, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal. Junior forward Sean Moore and junior guard Joe Munden Jr. also combined for 27 points in the loss.

While the Knights came up short, college basketball fans on Twitter applauded the team for its run in the NCAA tournament, which included an upset of No. 1 Purdue in the first round:

FDU has nothing to be ashamed of. Beating a team ranked No. 1 in the nation and then falling in a tightly contested second-round contest should leave the Knights with their heads held high.

FAU, meanwhile, will take on No. 4 Tennessee in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden.

