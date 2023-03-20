Report: Former Eagles Safety C.J. Gardner Johnson Agrees to 1-Year Lions Contract

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is headed to the Detroit Lions after signing a one-year deal with the organization that's worth up to $8 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gardner-Johnson, 25, spent just one season in Philadelphia but was a key part of a dominant Eagles' defense and secondary. He finished the season tied with three other players for the most interceptions in the league with six.

He'll now look to help improve a Lions defense that allowed the most total yards in the entire NFL (6,670) and the third-most passing yards (4,179).

Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Eagles by the Saints ahead of the 2022 season in exchange for a fifth-round pick in this year's draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He was a fourth-round selection for New Orleans in 2019 out of the University of Florida.

The safety was a big part of the team's run to the Super Bowl this year, where they ultimately fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had four tackles in the championship game.

It is the latest departure in a big offseason for Philadelphia as the organization has also seen defensive stalwarts like linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, as well as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, all leave in free agency.

The Eagles did manage to retain cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay.