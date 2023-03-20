XFL 2023 Results: Week 5 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Sunday

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

XFL Week 5 concluded Sunday night, with the San Antonio Brahmas hosting the Arlington Renegades.

The week kicked off on Thursday night with a thriller. The white-hot Seattle Sea Dragons knocked off the previously undefeated Houston Roughnecks 21-14. On Saturday, D.C. Defenders outlasted the St. Louis Battlehawks 28-20, while the Vegas Vipers defeated the Orlando Guardians 35-32.

D.C. remains the XFL's lone undefeated team, while Orlando is its only winless squad.

The Renegades and Brahmas engaged in a fun, back-and-forth defensive battle that served as a fitting way to cap the week.

Renegades 12, Brahmas 10



Arlington came in searching for its third win of the season and to remain in the thick of the XFL South race. San Antonio was seeking its second win and to avoid falling out of contention by midseason.

San Antonio made some changes during the week to try to find a spark. Sunday marked the first game for running backs coach Jimmie Johnson in his new role as offensive coordinator. It also marked the first start for quarterback Reid Sinnett, who replaced Jack Coan.

Though Arlington jumped out to a 3-0 lead, the Brahmas quickly gained the momentum with a turnover. Tenny Adewusi picked off Kyle Sloter, and Sinnett capitalized on the short field with a six-yard touchdown strike to T.J. Vasher.



The pick marked Sloter's fifth in four appearances.

Arlington responded with a promising drive, but it stalled near the goal line and resulted in Taylor Russolino's second field goal of the game.



The two teams traded punts following Arlington's second score, and Coan returned to the Brahmas' offense just before the two-minute warning. He led San Antonio to a three-and-out, and some on social media were left wondering why there was a quarterback switch.

Coan's second drive of the half went better, and San Antonio added to its lead with a Parkerr Romo field goal just before intermission. The Brahmas had the lead, the momentum and the backing of a notably energized crowd.

San Antonio got the ball after the break, and Sinnett was back in at quarterback. The Brahmas picked up a critical 4th-and-1 on the drive thanks to a strong run by Jacques Patrick.

Unfortunately for the Brahmas, Sinnett was picked off by Joe Powell at the goal line.



To make matter worse for San Antonio, Sinnett hobbled off after the play and was taken to the medical tent. He did not return.



Despite being backed up near its own goal line, Arlington managed to drive into the red zone—thanks, in part, to a pair of defensive penalties. The Renegades capped a 14-play, 98-yard drive with a De'Veon Smith touchdown plunge from a yard out.

Sloter was picked on the two-point conversion attempt, leaving Arlington with a slim 12-10 lead.

That two-point margin held into the fourth quarter and set up a potentially exciting finish.

San Antonio's attempt to respond went nowhere. The Brahmas picked up a holding penalty, had to burn a timeout, picked up four yards on 3rd-and-19 and promptly punted the ball back to Arlington.

The Brahmas defense did its job on the ensuing drive, though, forcing a punt after one first down. However, Coan and the San Antonio offense stalled again, and Powell returned the punt into Brahmas territory.



Arlington had a prime opportunity to extend its lead and chew up the game clock, but San Antonio's defense held yet again.

A big 11-yard sack by Jack Koerner took the Renegades out of field-goal range and forced a punt. Marquette King's kick went into the end zone, and Arlington netted just three yards on the punt.

Just a few plays later, Arlington got the ball back with Coan's first interception—and San Antonio's second—of the day.



This time, Arlington bled the clock to under 30 seconds before opting to punt and defend the field. The Renegades did exactly that, picking off Coan on his final desperation pass of the night.

Sloter had the one interception but finished a solid 14-of-26 for 148 yards. Smith led both teams with 44 yards rushing and the touchdown, while Brahmas running back Kalen Ballage led all players with 42 receiving yards.

San Antonio fans were naturally disappointed with the finish, but fans on social media seemed to enjoy the game overall.



These two teams will meet again in Week 6, with Arlington playing host in the rematch. That game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Week 6 will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday when the Guardians host the Sea Dragons.

