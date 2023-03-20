X

    Baylor Lambasted by Fans for Defensive Effort, Lack of Heart in Loss to Creighton

    Erin WalshMarch 20, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 19: Flo Thamba #0 of the Baylor Bears looks on during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    The Baylor Bears have joined a growing list of top-seeded teams to be eliminated before the Sweet 16.

    No. 3 Baylor was upset by the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays 85-76 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament, marking the team's second successive second-round exit.

    Creighton was impressive from start to finish, but a 39-29 halftime lead helped power the Bluejays to victory.

    Sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard led the team with 30 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Creighton also had three other players in its starting five score 10-plus points.

    The Bears were impressive offensively, led by junior guard LJ Cryer, who finished with 30 points, two rebounds and one assist. However, it wasn't enough as the team continued its poor defensive play and showed a lack of desire against the Bluejays.

    Following Baylor's loss, college basketball fans on Twitter blasted the Bears for their lack of effort on Sunday night:

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Baylor's defense was a real issue over the last two months of the season. Was the worst in Big 12 play, by some distance. Allowed at least 1.04 points per possession in 10 of its last 12 conference games, blitzed by Kansas and Iowa State (twice) last few weeks. Gave up 85 today.

    Kirk Bohls @kbohls

    Baylor's karma just wasn't right the last month. Nor was the Bears' defense this season.

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    When seeing the matchup between Creighton and Baylor, thought Jays defense -- and the Bears lack thereof -- would end up potentially being an advantage for Greg McDermott. <br><br>It's played out that way.

    Scott Chasen @ChasenScott

    Baylor's defense is as bad as advertised.

    PhillyGodfather ® Sports Bettor @phillygodfather

    Not the HIGHEST BASKETBALL IQ for this BAYLOR TEAM.

    BC the Man @BCakaTheMan

    Baylor's had issues with defense and desire all year. Fitting end to the campaign. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CREIvsBAY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CREIvsBAY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    Blake Heitman @blake_heitman

    Baylor's defense was a problem all year and it showed today. They had no answer for Creighton all night

    backtomalik 🐥 @malikxxg

    Baylor out here showing no heart

    Coach Avery @CoachAvery17U

    You can't teach effort!!!!<br><br>No truer words have been spoken!! Creighton just out working Baylor

    DP @King_Dp_

    Baylor is getting out work!!!!! Smh

    Considering this year's Baylor squad struggled mightily on defense, that's arguably the biggest area the team needs improve during the offseason.

    Creighton, meanwhile, will move on to face No. 15 Princeton in the Sweet 16. The Tigers have had an impressive run, beating No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Missouri.

