Baylor Lambasted by Fans for Defensive Effort, Lack of Heart in Loss to Creighton

The Baylor Bears have joined a growing list of top-seeded teams to be eliminated before the Sweet 16.

No. 3 Baylor was upset by the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays 85-76 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament, marking the team's second successive second-round exit.

Creighton was impressive from start to finish, but a 39-29 halftime lead helped power the Bluejays to victory.

Sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard led the team with 30 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Creighton also had three other players in its starting five score 10-plus points.

The Bears were impressive offensively, led by junior guard LJ Cryer, who finished with 30 points, two rebounds and one assist. However, it wasn't enough as the team continued its poor defensive play and showed a lack of desire against the Bluejays.

Following Baylor's loss, college basketball fans on Twitter blasted the Bears for their lack of effort on Sunday night:

Considering this year's Baylor squad struggled mightily on defense, that's arguably the biggest area the team needs improve during the offseason.

Creighton, meanwhile, will move on to face No. 15 Princeton in the Sweet 16. The Tigers have had an impressive run, beating No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Missouri.

