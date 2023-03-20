Lakers' LeBron James Will Return from Foot Injury This Season, Darvin Ham Says

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

There has been growing concern about the status of LeBron James because of a right foot tendon injury that has sidelined him since Feb. 28, but Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham provided a positive update on the four-time NBA champion on Sunday.

"We anticipate him coming back at some point [this season]," Ham told reporters ahead of the Lakers' matchup against the Orlando Magic.

James, who suffered the injury in a Feb. 26 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, has missed 10 games with his latest injury, and the Lakers have gone 5-5 in his absence.

While it's unclear how soon the 38-year-old might return to the court, he's doing everything he can to expedite his recovery process. Ham told reporters on Friday that James has been doing "intense" workouts three times per day and was progressing "according to plan."

With the Lakers pushing for a playoff spot, getting James back in the lineup as soon as possible should be a priority for the franchise. He has been the team's best player and unquestioned leader, averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 47 games while shooting 50.1 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from deep.

The Purple and Gold currently sit 11th in the Western Conference with a 34-37 record. However, they're just two games back of the Mavericks for the No. 6 seed and the West's final playoff spot.

The No. 10 seed is the final spot in the play-in tournament, and the Lakers are a half-game back of the Utah Jazz for that position.

Following Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic, the Lakers have 10 games remaining in the regular season to improve their standing as much as possible to avoid a second consecutive season without a playoff berth.