    Adama Sanogo, UConn Tabbed as 'Final Four' Good by Twitter in Win vs. St. Mary's

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 20, 2023

    ALBANY, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Joey Calcaterra #3 and Jordan Hawkins #24 of the Connecticut Huskies celebrate in the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels during the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 19, 2023 in Albany, New York. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Connecticut advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament for the first time since 2014 with a 70-55 win over No. 5 Saint Mary's on Sunday in Albany, New York.

    The fourth-seeded Huskies pulled away after leading by just one point, 31-30, at halftime. They caught fire in the second half and turned the game into a rout.

    As a team, UConn shot 54 percent from the field and went 10-of-22 from beyond the arc. Many on Twitter thought Dan Hurley's squad has the makeup of a national champion.

    Kate Smith @byKateSmith

    This looks like a team that can win a national championship <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UConn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UConn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedBlue</a>

    Whitney Harding @WhitneyNBC4

    This is 100% a year where UConn or Michigan State will win the whole thing

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Coach Hurley told us few years ago that UConn was coming so y'all better get your licks now and he ain't lying!! They here!

    Scott Chasen @ChasenScott

    UConn looks Final Four good right now. Wow.

    Anthony Dabbundo @AnthonyDabbundo

    If UConn shoots like this, you'll be seeing them in Houston

    Kevin Sweeney @CBB_Central

    UConn's 11–0 when it shoots better than 40% from three and 13–2 when it makes 10+ triples. <br><br>Huskies are 10–22 tonight. <br><br>So overwhelming when jumpers are falling.

    Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier

    This UConn team is fun as hell. I'm ready to be hurt again.

    The Field of 68 @TheFieldOf68

    UConn fans are fired up <a href="https://t.co/A7X5zpCx49">pic.twitter.com/A7X5zpCx49</a>

    Jeff Ermann @Jeff_Ermann

    UConn looks like a Final Four team.

    Whitney McIntosh @WhitneyM02

    UConn came to crush teams named the Gaels and to win a national championship, and they're all out of teams named the Gaels.

    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt

    Hurley deserves praise. In a tournament of upsets, he got to his first second weekend.<br><br>UConn needs to figure out the first halves but they've played great in second halves.<br><br>Job well done by Danny.

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    UConn is going to the Final Four methinks

    Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins were singled out for praise. The former had a game-high 24 points along with eight rebounds. The latter scored 12 points and connected on four of his five three-point attempts.

    The UConn Blog @TheUConnBlog

    People forget that Michael Jordan is named after Jordan Hawkins

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Sanogo playing bully ball tonight

    David Borges @DaveBorges

    SMC has no answers for Sanogo, who is 5-for-6 from floor. Rest of team is 4-for-15, including 2-for-10 from 3.

    Darius Butler @DariusJButler

    Sanogo hoopin!!

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    I think back to last season, when Jordan Hawkins had those moments where he second-guessed his shot. Heading into this year, Dan Hurley told Hawkins that he had a neon green light and to just keeping shooting regardless of anything happening in a game. <br><br>That message has worked.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Jordan Hawkins looking like Rip Hamilton in the second half.

    Jeff D. Lowe @JeffDLowe

    Saint Mary's has had absolutely ZERO answer for Sanogo. Not even a tiny, small sense of an answer. Pure dominance. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UConn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UConn</a>

    Sanogo helped carry UConn's offense in the first 20 minutes. Hawkins took over from there with his contributions from the perimeter.

    The Gaels had to forge ahead in the second half without the services of third-leading scorer Alex Ducas, who started strong with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting. The senior guard was ruled questionable at halftime because of a back injury and didn't return.

    Compounding matters, Mitchell Saxen was forced to go to the bench because of foul trouble, removing another proven scorer from the equation for a critical stretch. Not surprisingly, Saint Mary's steadily lost steam as the half unfolded.

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Connecticut has taken control of Saint Mary's. <br>Huskies on a 14-2 run over the last 3 minutes after a Jordan Hawkins triple. <br><br>Dan Hurley's team has it clicking, leading 51-40 with just over 11 minutes left.

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    UConn has turned the water off on St Mary's. They can't get a decent look at the basket.

    UConn will meet Arkansas in the regional semifinals after the eighth-seeded Razorbacks toppled defending-champion Kansas.

