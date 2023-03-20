X

    Tyson Walker's Fearless Play in MSU's March Madness Upset of Marquette Hyped by Fans

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 20, 2023

    COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 19: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans talks with Tyson Walker #2 against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the first half in the second round game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 19, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Call it the Tyson Walker takeover game.

    The Michigan State guard was superb down the stretch during Sunday's 69-60 upset win over No. 2 Marquette, scoring 17 points in the second half and nine points in the final three minutes and seven seconds, leading the seventh seed into the Sweet 16.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    STEAL AND A SLAM FOR THE SPARTANS <a href="https://twitter.com/MSU_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MSU_Basketball</a> <a href="https://t.co/XR5TAdat1z">pic.twitter.com/XR5TAdat1z</a>

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    THE SPARTANS CAN FEEL IT 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MSU_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MSU_Basketball</a> <a href="https://t.co/BOaIMm0gGu">pic.twitter.com/BOaIMm0gGu</a>

    A.J. Hoggard added 13 points and four assists, while Olivier-Maxence Prosper led the way for second-seeded Marquette with 16 points. Michigan State's defense held All-American guard Tyler Kolek to seven points on 2-of-8 shooting to go along with five assists but six turnovers.

    It won't come as a huge surprise that Mr. March himself, Tom Izzo, led yet another Spartans team to the second week of the tournament. It's just what he does.

    Michigan State Men's Basketball @MSU_Basketball

    STILL DANCING 🙌🙌🙌🙌 <a href="https://t.co/eXeizS5BSn">pic.twitter.com/eXeizS5BSn</a>

    But this game was all about Walker coming up huge when his team needed a bucket, and college basketball Twitter was loving the performance:

    Al Martin @AlMartinWKAR

    There is nothing that Tyson Walker can't do offensively. He's THAT DUDE for MSU. Love when he demands the basketball and gets a bucket.

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Just a fantastic performance from Michigan State's guards. Convincingly won the battle against All-American Tyler Kolek. Tyson Walker big shot after big shot, AJ Hoggard got into the lane whenever he got going downhill. 23 for Walker, 13 &amp; 4 for Hoggard. Izzo let them go to work.

    Dick Weiss @HoopsWeiss

    tom izzo picks up tyson walker, a transfer from northeastern with new york city roots. tells walker he owes him some new york pizza for getting him home. "He can pay for it out of his NIL money.''

    Brandon Green🍀 @BGreenReports

    The New York product Tyson Walker might have just sent the Spartans to his home state!<br><br>MSU up 8 with 35 seconds left!

    Tony Paul @TonyPaul1984

    Tyson Walker just made Mark Dantonio smile. That's harder to do than the shot he just made.

    𝕁-ℝ𝕖𝕝𝕝: 𝟛𝕣𝕕 𝔾𝕖𝕟 𝕊𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕒𝕟 @rell2tru

    Tyson Walker - GOLD FEARLESS FINISHER BADGE

    ˢᵉᵒᵘˡʲᵃᵃ @Seouljaa

    All year Tyson Walker has been able to find a bucket to settle the ship and ease MSU after a rough couple of minutes. HUGE high glass make here and one of the more significant plays of the half

    Al Martin @AlMartinWKAR

    Tom Izzo with a huge fist pump there. haha Malik Hall with a MAJOR offensive rebound to give the Spartans new life. Also, how about the guard play? Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard taking over.

    Fo Fo @Fo__________Fo

    Tyson walker you beautiful man

    Chris Kramer @C_K_3

    Not sure if Tyson Walker will make it in the league, but if not he will have a great career in Europe! He is so skilled and crafty…plays with great pace!!

    This wasn't a pretty offensive performance from Michigan State, which shot just 2-of-16 from beyond the arc. But the defense forced 16 turnovers, held Marquette to 38.5 percent shooting from the field (20-of-52) and won the battle on the boards (36-31).

    So much of March comes down to guard play, and Walker (14.5 points per game) has been excellent this season, leading the team in scoring. The Spartans will go as far as Walker, Hoggard and Joey Hauser can take them.

    Given Izzo's penchant for leading teams on deep March runs, don't be shocked if that trio leads the Spartans beyond just the Sweet 16. It may not always be pretty, but it's clear Walker has enough poise and grit to come up with big buckets when Michigan State needs them down the stretch.

    The Spartans will face No. 3 Kansas State in the next round.