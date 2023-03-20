Tyson Walker's Fearless Play in MSU's March Madness Upset of Marquette Hyped by Fans

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Call it the Tyson Walker takeover game.

The Michigan State guard was superb down the stretch during Sunday's 69-60 upset win over No. 2 Marquette, scoring 17 points in the second half and nine points in the final three minutes and seven seconds, leading the seventh seed into the Sweet 16.

A.J. Hoggard added 13 points and four assists, while Olivier-Maxence Prosper led the way for second-seeded Marquette with 16 points. Michigan State's defense held All-American guard Tyler Kolek to seven points on 2-of-8 shooting to go along with five assists but six turnovers.

It won't come as a huge surprise that Mr. March himself, Tom Izzo, led yet another Spartans team to the second week of the tournament. It's just what he does.

But this game was all about Walker coming up huge when his team needed a bucket, and college basketball Twitter was loving the performance:

This wasn't a pretty offensive performance from Michigan State, which shot just 2-of-16 from beyond the arc. But the defense forced 16 turnovers, held Marquette to 38.5 percent shooting from the field (20-of-52) and won the battle on the boards (36-31).

So much of March comes down to guard play, and Walker (14.5 points per game) has been excellent this season, leading the team in scoring. The Spartans will go as far as Walker, Hoggard and Joey Hauser can take them.

Given Izzo's penchant for leading teams on deep March runs, don't be shocked if that trio leads the Spartans beyond just the Sweet 16. It may not always be pretty, but it's clear Walker has enough poise and grit to come up with big buckets when Michigan State needs them down the stretch.

The Spartans will face No. 3 Kansas State in the next round.