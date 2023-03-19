X

    Markquis Nowell, Oscar Tshiebwe's Duel Left Fans Breathless as K-State Tops Kentucky

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 19, 2023

    GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 19: Markquis Nowell #1 of the Kansas State Wildcats reacts during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 19, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    In one of the best games of the 2023 NCAA tournament so far, it was Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas State's Markquis Nowell who stole the show.

    Kansas State came out with a 75-69 win Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16, with several players coming through in key moments to earn the victory.

    It was still Nowell who had fans the most excited with his highlight-reel plays throughout the day.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    NOWELL BEHIND-THE-BACK TO KEYONTAE JOHNSON 👀 <a href="https://t.co/MLGyeN3vd7">pic.twitter.com/MLGyeN3vd7</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Nowell NO-LOOK lob to end the half 😮 <a href="https://t.co/AzAaJrIE84">pic.twitter.com/AzAaJrIE84</a>

    The 5'8" point guard had 27 points and nine assists in the game, causing some to compare him to Magic Johnson with his performance:

    BetRivers Sportsbook @BetRivers

    Marquis Nowell on every break<a href="https://t.co/eii0GrfnMs">pic.twitter.com/eii0GrfnMs</a>

    BJ @BjLamont

    Nowell right now <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KSUvsUK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KSUvsUK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/BPAATkbgT0">pic.twitter.com/BPAATkbgT0</a>

    College Basketball Report @CBKReport

    Markquis Nowell the last 5 minutes of that first half <a href="https://t.co/ZvUM3aOiB8">pic.twitter.com/ZvUM3aOiB8</a>

    Others just fell in love watching him play:

    Mike Hill @ItsMikeHill

    I want K-State go a long way JUST to see Markquis Nowell pass the rock!! Dude is a show!!

    Bryan Fonseca 🇵🇷 @BryanFonsecaNY

    Markquis Nowell might be my favorite player in the country. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Markquis Nowell is an absolute joy to watch.

    Tyler Brooke @TylerDBrooke

    Nowell playing like the most entertaining player in the tournament!

    Lane Gillespie @LaneGillespieTV

    Markquis Nowell is absolutely unreal

    TupeloReb @tupeloreb

    Markquis Nowell for K-State is a phenom!

    Coach L @SharpShooter812

    Nowell is ridiculous. He toying with these UK double teams on the pick and roll.

    Micaela Dea @MicaelaDeaTV

    Markquis Nowell is HIM.

    Jeremy Conn @JeremyConn1057

    Pretty sure Nowell for Kansas state is my fav player to watch… amazing court vision with some showmanship. Live it

    Rob Rojas @RobSRojas

    Nowell is putting on a point guard clinic

    Of course, Kentucky also had a superstar in Tshiebwe, last year's Player of the Year who stepped up with 25 points and 18 rebounds.

    Most were impressed watching the big man take over for long stretches:

    Joshua Moseley @JoshuaMoseley4

    Oscar tshiebwe is the only reason this is close <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UKvsKSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UKvsKSU</a>

    andmar35 @AndrewMarchett4

    Tshiebwe for Kentucky playing like prime Shaq out there. Feel bad for k state. Impossible to stop

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Oscar Tshiebwe is doing everything in his power. It's not surprising whatsoever, but damn, the man is playing his A-game.

    Hanoj Carter @coach_hanoj

    Kentucky 34 is a grown man

    Nick Jones @CoachJonesMPB

    Tshiebwe plays in the paint like if he doesnt grab every rebound or dunk the ball his family wont eat another meal.

    Marc A+ @14MarcAxe

    Oscar Tshiebwe is the only one that wants to really win.

    FRE$H-LxRD @elvisfReShley

    This kid Tshiebwe is problematic

    THE Extendo Wood Rolla @Moose_Spittaa

    Tshiebwe is really Baby Shaq

    It wasn't enough to pull out the win, but few were blaming Tshiebwe.

    Kansas State ended up with the victory, although the individual efforts created a memorable back-and-forth battle to highlight the second round of March Madness.