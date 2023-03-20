Steelers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

1 of 3

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Right after the 2022 season ended, Pittsburgh had a big coaching decision to make. Would it retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada, whose unit ranked just 23rd in yards and 26th in scoring or move on?

Pittsburgh opted to keep Canada, and team president Art Rooney II cited continuity as the reason for that choice.

"With a new offensive coordinator, you'd start all over again," Steelers president Rooney said, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We felt there was enough there to build on."

This is a logical stance. Developing Pickett into a legitimate franchise quarterback should be a bigger goal than contending in 2023, though head coach Mike Tomlin will undoubtedly keep the Steelers competitive.

By retaining Canada, the Steelers ensure that Pickett will be in the same system for a second straight year. He can build on what he did well in 2022, and that alone should allow Pittsburgh to take positive steps offensively.

However, this was a decision that may provide limited upside. Canada's offenses in Pittsburgh have been bland, predictable and in no way explosive. Pickett may be better in Year 2 under Canada, but that doesn't mean he'll approach his ceiling either.

There's value in stability, but Pickett might have benefited more in the long run from starting over in a more creative and varied offense.

Grade: C-

