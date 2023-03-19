X

    Xavier's Adam Kunkel Wows Fans vs. Pitt with Impressive Shooting in March Madness Win

    Adam WellsMarch 19, 2023

    GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 19: Adam Kunkel #5 of the Xavier Musketeers reacts after making a three-point basket during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 19, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    Xavier is in the Sweet 16 for the first time in six years after an 84-73 victory over Pittsburgh in the 2023 NCAA tournament on Sunday.

    This was an impressive all-around performance from head coach Sean Miller's team. They shot 47.6 percent from the field and had 22 assists on 30 made field goals.

    The offense put up 48 points the first half despite Souley Boum, who led the team in scoring average during the regular season, being held scoreless.

    Adam Kunkel made up for Boum's early struggles by scoring 15 points and going 5-of-5 from three-point range in the first half.

    Fans on Twitter singled out Kunkel's dazzling first-half performance in the Musketeers' victory:

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    "OH HE'S NOT HUMAN"<br><br>Adam Kunkel is on FIRE <a href="https://twitter.com/XavierMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XavierMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/Gix5Lk0sxZ">pic.twitter.com/Gix5Lk0sxZ</a>

    The Mentalorian @WraithRomano

    "He is not human" is the ultimate achievement. Congrats Adam Kunkel

    Big East Bar Room 🎙 @BigEastBarroom

    Xavier is on pace to score 96 points. <br><br>Xavier got 0 points from their leading scorer, Souley Boum. <br><br>Xavier has the chance to do something special in the next few weeks

    Stacey McNeely @mcfowee

    Live look at Adam Kunkel <a href="https://t.co/eZbkPQh0Nw">pic.twitter.com/eZbkPQh0Nw</a>

    Big East Bar Room 🎙 @BigEastBarroom

    It is so much fun to watch Xavier when their offense is firing like this. <br><br>A great start to the day for the Big East

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Adam Kunkel against Pitt today <a href="https://t.co/fU7J3I3Ayp">pic.twitter.com/fU7J3I3Ayp</a>

    Tom Eiser @EiserXUSports

    The five 3-pointers by Adam Kunkel in the first half ties the <a href="https://twitter.com/XavierMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XavierMBB</a> record for most treys in an NCAA Tournament game.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoX</a>

    Joey Baker @joeybaker96

    Call me Adam Kunkel I can't miss on Twitter today

    George Michalowski @MichalowskiCBB

    This is just the second time all year that Adam Kunkel has hit five threes in a game, and he has done it here already in the first half. <br><br>39.7% three-point shooter coming in

    #13 Wavy Patty @vollner_xiii

    adam kunkel career game. we knew he had this in him just been waiting for the right stage

    As a team, Xavier only made eight of its 24 three-point attempts. Kunkel was responsible for five of them. He also made his presence felt in other ways with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

    Boum did eventually come alive in the second half, scoring 14 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists.

    All five starters for the Musketeers scored in double figures and Desmond Claude had 11 points off the bench.

    If the non-Boum starters can continue to play at this level and Boum can avoid the type of slow start he had today, Xavier has the potential to make a deep run in the tournament.

    Miller has the Musketeers in the Sweet 16 in his first season as head coach. They have won seven of their last eight games overall dating back to Feb. 24, with the lone defeat coming against Marquette in the Big East tournament championship game.

    Xavier will play Texas in the next round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 24.

