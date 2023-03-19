Xavier's Adam Kunkel Wows Fans vs. Pitt with Impressive Shooting in March Madness Win

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Xavier is in the Sweet 16 for the first time in six years after an 84-73 victory over Pittsburgh in the 2023 NCAA tournament on Sunday.

This was an impressive all-around performance from head coach Sean Miller's team. They shot 47.6 percent from the field and had 22 assists on 30 made field goals.

The offense put up 48 points the first half despite Souley Boum, who led the team in scoring average during the regular season, being held scoreless.

Adam Kunkel made up for Boum's early struggles by scoring 15 points and going 5-of-5 from three-point range in the first half.

As a team, Xavier only made eight of its 24 three-point attempts. Kunkel was responsible for five of them. He also made his presence felt in other ways with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Boum did eventually come alive in the second half, scoring 14 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists.

All five starters for the Musketeers scored in double figures and Desmond Claude had 11 points off the bench.

If the non-Boum starters can continue to play at this level and Boum can avoid the type of slow start he had today, Xavier has the potential to make a deep run in the tournament.

Miller has the Musketeers in the Sweet 16 in his first season as head coach. They have won seven of their last eight games overall dating back to Feb. 24, with the lone defeat coming against Marquette in the Big East tournament championship game.

Xavier will play Texas in the next round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 24.

