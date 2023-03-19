Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Praises 'Electrifying' Patrick Beverley: 'Man Does Everything'

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Since the Chicago Bulls signed veteran point guard Patrick Beverley in February, things have been looking up for the franchise.

Beverley has started in all 11 of his games for the Bulls this season, and Chicago is 7-4 in that span. The 34-year-old is averaging 6.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists with his new team while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from deep.

Beverley's impact on the Bulls has been undeniable, and it's safe to say DeMar DeRozan is pleased with his addition to the team.

"The man does everything," DeRozan said, per The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry. "(It's) electrifying, especially when we're at home. It gets the crowd going, and you've got to feed off of that when you see a guy sacrificing himself for big plays and to save a possession. It carries over from there."

Asked what Beverley has brought to the team, DeRozan responded:

"A different type of leadership. Consistent voice. He's played with some great players. Look at the list of players he's played with. He's played with some Hall of Fame players that know how to play the game. He's not who he is for no reason. He earned that reputation of being tough, being vocal, doing everything that he brings to the table, and it shows."

The Bulls had to pivot at point guard this season with Lonzo Ball unavailable because of a knee injury which has required three surgeries. Before Chicago signed Beverley, it relied on Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White at point guard.

While Beverley has been a nice addition, the Bulls still sit 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 33-37 record. They have a lot of work to do if they want to get into the postseason, and with just 12 games remaining in the regular season, it might be too little, too late for Chicago.