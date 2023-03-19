LA Marathon 2023 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Kenyan's Stacy Ndiwa was the women's top finisher at Sunday's Los Angeles Marathon, while Ethiopia's Jemal Yimer finished first among the men.

Ndiwa finished in two hours and 31 minutes, while Yimer clocked in with a time of two hours, 13 minutes and 13 seconds.

In the Los Angeles Marathon, the women's top contenders start before the men and the rest of the field. Because Ndiwa finished before the rest of the field, she earned a $10,000 bonus for being the first person to cross the finish line.

Not too shabby for only her second full marathon.

Here are the top finishers among the women:

And here are the men's top finishers:

The top finishers from the United States were Ashley Paulson (fourth in the women's event) and Hosava Kretzmann (sixth among the men).

It wasn't a typical and sunny L.A. day, with cool temperatures and light rain. But that didn't stop people from participating, as Sunday's race included 22,000 runners, per the Los Angeles Daily News, the most since 2020's 27,150 registered entrants.

Per that report, the winners will take home a $6,000 prize, with the second-place finishers claiming $2,500 and the third-place earning $1,500. Both men's and women's wheelchair winners earned $2,500.

The course began at Dodger Stadium and wound itself through a number of iconic Los Angeles neighborhoods—including Chinatown, Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Brentwood—and through a number of landmarks such as City Hall, Little Tokyo, the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, a section of Historic Route 66 in West Hollywood and Beverley Hill's Rodeo Drive, among others.