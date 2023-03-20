Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Sunday's Round 2 Winners and Losers

Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Sunday's Round 2 Winners and LosersMarch 20, 2023
The final eight spots in the 2023 men's Sweet 16 are being handed out on Sunday, meaning eight team winners and eight team losers on the last day of the best weekend on the sports calendar.
But in addition to big wins by Kansas State, Xavier, Michigan State, etc., we've sized up some of the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action.
Winners include the biggest small guy in the world and Tom Izzo (per usual), while Pitt's defense and Kentucky bowing out before the Final Four (per usual) land in the losers' column.
If you missed any of the action Sunday, we've got you covered.
Winners and losers are listed in no particular order, save for oscillating between the two.
This list will be added to throughout the night, with new additions always placed at the end.
Winner: Sean Miller, Xavier
Sean Miller's departure from Arizona was...about as ceremonious as Arizona's departure from the 2023 NCAA tournament.
The 2017 FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball recruiting hung over Miller and Arizona like a black cloud for his final four seasons at the helm. The Wildcats missed the NCAA tournament in 2019. They self-imposed a postseason ban in 2021—they might not have made the tournament that year anyway. And when they did make the tournament under Miller, the inability to reach a Final Four became the program's calling card.
Despite posting a winning record in each of his 12 seasons in Tucson, Miller was fired in April 2021 and spent the subsequent season as a regular guest on the Field of 68 podcast.
But after a one-year hiatus from the sideline, he returned to Xavier, where he got his start as a head coach in the late 2000s.
And, well, it's like he never left.
Xavier made the Sweet 16 in each of Miller's final two seasons there (2008 and 2009), but after winning just one game in the past four tournaments combined, Miller has the Musketeers back in the Sweet 16 once again.
Friday's opener against Kennesaw State was far from convincing, but Xavier erased a 13-point second-half deficit to set up a showdown with Miller's alma mater in the second round. In that game, the Musketeers scored almost at will between the second and third "quarters" of an 11-point victory over Pittsburgh.
Will Miller finally make a Final Four? We'll see in a week. But for him and this program to be back in the second weekend of the tournament is a big win for both.
Loser: Pitt's Defense
Pitt entered the NCAA tournament on one of the worst defensive runs in the nation, allowing 85.0 points over its final five games. That was punctuated by a 96-69 loss to Duke in the ACC tournament.
But, lo and behold, the Panthers held Mississippi State to 59 in the First Four and limited Iowa State to 41 points in the first round.
It looked like they had finally found some defense.
What they actually found was a pair of opponents that couldn't buy a jumper for most of the season.
The Panthers did do a great job of shutting down MSU's Tolu Smith in the paint and daring the Bulldogs to beat them elsewhere, but both of those teams looked like professional bricklayers.
Forced to deal with a great Xavier offense in the second round, though, Pitt's defense was carved up like a Thanksgiving turkey, especially in the first half.
Pitt led 15-14 with 12:25 remaining before the intermission. But over the course of the next 11 minutes, Xavier went on a 34-14 run.
Adam Kunkel couldn't miss in the first half, hitting each of his first five three-point attempts. Pitt's limited frontcourt had no answer for Jack Nunge or Jerome Hunter. Colby Jones almost messed around and had a triple-double (10 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists).
Not only did all five of Xavier's starters score in double figures, but they got there with more than seven minutes remaining in regulation. Freshman guard Desmond Claude also eventually got to double figures with late free throws in the 84-73 Xavier victory.
What a job-saving season by Jeff Capel, though. Pitt was given no chance to do anything in 2022-23 after six consecutive losing seasons, but it almost won the ACC and did win multiple NCAA tournament games for the first time since 2007.
Winner: Markquis Nowell, Kansas State
Markquis Nowell is 5'7" on a good day, but he was large and in charge in Kansas State's 75-69 win over Kentucky.
Nowell didn't score until almost 15 minutes into the game, but he got a steal on Kentucky's second possession, setting the stage for a first half in which the purple Wildcats hounded the blue Wildcats into committing 10 turnovers.
And once Kentucky's Cason Wallace picked up his second foul and went to the bench, it was razzle-dazzle time.
Nowell had a behind-the-back assist to Keyontae Johnson for a dunk on the fast break. Next time down the floor, he left one between his legs for Johnson for an unofficial assist when Johnson converted the subsequent free throws. He had a nice drive for a layup when Kansas State went two-for-one before the intermission. Then he threw a no-look alley-oop to Nae'Quan Tomlin on that "bonus" possession.
And then Nowell really caught fire in the second half.
Kansas State started 0-of-13 from three-point range, but Nowell made three of his next five attempts, taking the lid off the hoop for Ismael Massoud and Keyontae Johnson to throw in a pair of late long-range daggers—both assisted by Nowell, of course.
Nowell also had some nifty moves in the paint and added yet another no-look dime on a David N'Guessan layup.
He either scored or assisted on 16 of Kansas State's 26 made field goals, and he was unflappable at the free-throw line, going 8-for-8 in the final three minutes.
Nowell scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half and finished with nine assists and three steals.
And now, the pint-sized star from Harlem gets to go back home for a game at the Mecca of basketball, as he leads Kansas State into Madison Square Garden.
Loser: Kentucky, Before the Final Four, Yet Again
From a seeding perspective, no, No. 6 seed Kentucky was not supposed to reach the Final Four.
In the bottom half of an East Region featuring Marquette and Kansas State, though, the Wildcats were a trendy pick to at least reach the Elite Eight. And after spending a good chunk of the season on the bubble, they finished strong and seemed to be tapping into the potential that had them at No. 4 in the preseason AP poll—the 14th consecutive year ranked 11th or better in the preseason.
But here we are again, sizing up a Sweet 16 field devoid of Kentucky, despite 25 points and 18 rebounds from Oscar Tshiebwe in the loss to Kansas State.
The Wildcats were infamously bounced by Saint Peter's in the first round last year. They went 9-16 and missed the tournament in 2021. And, of course, there was no tournament in 2020.
So we're talking four years now since Kentucky last played in a regional semifinal.
Quite the far cry from the way things started out under John Calipari.
Kentucky had that infamous "Robert Morris NIT loss" year in 2012-13, but the Wildcats won it all in 2012, went to five Elite Eights and played in four Final Fours in his first six years at the helm.
But did you know Kentucky hasn't made the Final Four since Wisconsin ended its dream of a perfect season in the 2015 national semifinals?
The Wildcats did at least make three Sweet 16s and a pair of Elite Eights in the 2017-19 timeframe, but it's now eight seasons and counting since the last Final Four appearance by the sport's most ever-present, oft-discussed program.
No, Calipari's job isn't in jeopardy. He has yet another No. 1-rated recruiting class coming in, and I believe the entire roster (including Tshiebwe) is eligible to return for at least one more season, as the 2020-21 season didn't count against anyone's eligibility clock. Despite the disappointing finish, it's almost inevitable the Wildcats once again enter next season as one of the top candidates to win it all.
Frustration is mounting, though. And if March 2024 is another sad state of affairs for Big Blue Nation, it might be time for some soul-searching in Lexington.
Winner: Tom Izzo, in March, Yet Again
The whole "January, February, Izzo" thing has been overdone over the years, but it just keeps ringing true on a seemingly annual basis.
Izzo had his No. 7 seed Spartans ready to knock off No. 2 seed Marquette. They came out red-hot on both ends of the floor, jumping out to an 18-5 lead in a hurry by dominating down low. Save for a dead-ball rebound of a missed Tyler Kolek free throw, Marquette grabbed just one rebound in the first eight minutes.
The Golden Eagles battled back, though, leading by as many as three points on several occasions early in the second half, and it was still a 56-55 game with about three minutes remaining.
But in closing time, Izzo's team won, and won convincingly. Michigan State scored on seven consecutive possessions, as Marquette had no answer for Tyson Walker and his game-high 23 points.
Just like that, Izzo returns to his home away from home: the Sweet 16.
Izzo will make his 15th career trip to the Sweet 16, this being the sixth time he has done so as either a No. 5 or No. 7 seed.
And if you think they're stopping there, think again. The Spartans made it to the Final Four in three of those five previous "unexpected" trips to a regional semifinals, and it's just not in Izzo's DNA to go more than three years between trips to a Final Four.
Loser: Back Spasms
With about five minutes remaining in the first half, Saint Mary's wing Alex Ducas went down in a heap with a non-contact injury, grabbing at his back.
They never officially announced what the injury was, but Ducas never returned to the game.
And speaking as someone who has dealt with back spasms, I'm pretty sure that's what happened.
When your lower back locks up, it's game over. Happened to me once just trying to stand up from a desk chair. Six hours later, I was in the ER getting injections in order to be able to stand up straight again. It's not always that drastic, but one twinge in the small of your back and you're not playing basketball for at least a few hours.
And while I'm not saying Saint Mary's would have won the game with a healthy Ducas, the Gaels certainly had a shot.
After the possession in which he left the game with what was then a team-high eight points, Saint Mary's led 23-20. The Gaels weren't dominating by any means, but they were controlling the game, playing it at their preferred pace and on a good trajectory to break the hearts of a lot of fans who made the trek from Storrs to Albany.
But without Ducas, they just weren't the same team.
At that point, Connecticut only really had to worry about Aidan Mahaney, and the Huskies did a great job of shutting him down, limiting the freshman shooting guard to just two points after the intermission. And on the other end of the floor, Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins took over, combining for 26 of Connecticut's 39 second-half points.
Again, maybe Connecticut wins the game no matter what. Not trying to discount UConn's victory or make excuses for the Gaels.
It just sucks that arguably the best team Randy Bennett has ever had in Moraga had to go out like that.
Winner: Ryan Nembhard, Creighton
When Creighton got hot in February 2022, freshman point guard Ryan Nembhard was a huge part of that six-game winning streak.
However, because of a wrist injury suffered in that sixth game against St. John's, he missed the Bluejays' final eight contests, including the narrow loss to Kansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Considering they almost beat the eventual national champions without him, the allure of his return to the court was a big reason the Bluejays were an AP Top 10 team and fringe title contender in the preseason.
In Sunday's win over Baylor, Nembhard reminded the world just how important he can be.
Nembhard scored a career-high 30 points on just 13 field-goal attempts. He was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and seemed to deliver a key bucket every time Baylor threatened to get back to within striking distance.
Baylor's LJ Cryer did all he could to keep the Bears in it, matching Nembhard's 30 points in a fun individual slugfest. But between Keyonte George being unable to buy a bucket (1-of-10 from the field) and Creighton scorching from distance (11-of-24) and the free-throw line (22-of-22), the Bluejays were just too much to overcome.
Creighton has never been to an Elite Eight in 23 previous trips to the dance, but that opportunity is very much on Greg McDermott's doorstep, as the Bluejays will face No. 15 seed Princeton in the Sweet 16.
Saint Peter's did beat Purdue in the Sweet 16 last year, so anything is possible. But if Nembhard—or, frankly, any Bluejay—gets on another heater, this team will be making history.