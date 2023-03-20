Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Sunday's Round 2 Winners and Losers

4 of 7

From a seeding perspective, no, No. 6 seed Kentucky was not supposed to reach the Final Four.

In the bottom half of an East Region featuring Marquette and Kansas State, though, the Wildcats were a trendy pick to at least reach the Elite Eight. And after spending a good chunk of the season on the bubble, they finished strong and seemed to be tapping into the potential that had them at No. 4 in the preseason AP poll—the 14th consecutive year ranked 11th or better in the preseason.

But here we are again, sizing up a Sweet 16 field devoid of Kentucky, despite 25 points and 18 rebounds from Oscar Tshiebwe in the loss to Kansas State.

The Wildcats were infamously bounced by Saint Peter's in the first round last year. They went 9-16 and missed the tournament in 2021. And, of course, there was no tournament in 2020.

So we're talking four years now since Kentucky last played in a regional semifinal.

Quite the far cry from the way things started out under John Calipari.

Kentucky had that infamous "Robert Morris NIT loss" year in 2012-13, but the Wildcats won it all in 2012, went to five Elite Eights and played in four Final Fours in his first six years at the helm.

But did you know Kentucky hasn't made the Final Four since Wisconsin ended its dream of a perfect season in the 2015 national semifinals?

The Wildcats did at least make three Sweet 16s and a pair of Elite Eights in the 2017-19 timeframe, but it's now eight seasons and counting since the last Final Four appearance by the sport's most ever-present, oft-discussed program.

No, Calipari's job isn't in jeopardy. He has yet another No. 1-rated recruiting class coming in, and I believe the entire roster (including Tshiebwe) is eligible to return for at least one more season, as the 2020-21 season didn't count against anyone's eligibility clock. Despite the disappointing finish, it's almost inevitable the Wildcats once again enter next season as one of the top candidates to win it all.

Frustration is mounting, though. And if March 2024 is another sad state of affairs for Big Blue Nation, it might be time for some soul-searching in Lexington.