    Dillon Brooks Says He Didn't Mean to Hurt Cameraman After Shoving Him on Video

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 19, 2023

    Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) reacts after making a basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
    AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was seen appearing to push a cameraman to the ground as he attempted to catch his own fall as he headed out of bounds during a game on Wednesday.

    The NBA responded by fining him $35,000, but Brooks told reporters Sunday the act was unintentional and that he planned to reach out to the cameraman.

    Dillon Brooks was fined $35k for "the unsportsmanlike act of shoving a camera person on the sideline after pursuing a loose ball," the NBA announced. <a href="https://t.co/dPFLnzFFcc">pic.twitter.com/dPFLnzFFcc</a>

    "I didn't mean to hurt him in any way possible," he said. "I'm not that type of person. I'm going to give him a call tomorrow. It's a bad situation."

    Brooks, 27, has been a controversial figure this season, having a series of on-court spats and off-court war of words (namely with the Golden State Warriors). While the Grizzlies have prided themselves on a scrappy, cocky style of play, Brooks has arguably taken things too far this year at various points.

    His incident with the cameraman was the latest example, even if he claimed it wasn't intentional.

