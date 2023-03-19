Dillon Brooks Says He Didn't Mean to Hurt Cameraman After Shoving Him on Video

AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was seen appearing to push a cameraman to the ground as he attempted to catch his own fall as he headed out of bounds during a game on Wednesday.

The NBA responded by fining him $35,000, but Brooks told reporters Sunday the act was unintentional and that he planned to reach out to the cameraman.

"I didn't mean to hurt him in any way possible," he said. "I'm not that type of person. I'm going to give him a call tomorrow. It's a bad situation."

Brooks, 27, has been a controversial figure this season, having a series of on-court spats and off-court war of words (namely with the Golden State Warriors). While the Grizzlies have prided themselves on a scrappy, cocky style of play, Brooks has arguably taken things too far this year at various points.

His incident with the cameraman was the latest example, even if he claimed it wasn't intentional.