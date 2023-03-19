Mikaela Shiffrin Sets Record with 21st Giant Slalom Win to End Historic Season

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin capped off the 2022-23 World Cup season in appropriate fashion, winning Sunday's giant slalom event in Soldeu, Andorra.

Shiffrin now has 21 giant slalom victories for her career, surpassing Vreni Schneider for the women's record. Her 138th podium finish is also one more than American legend Lindsey Vonn.

The 28-year-old compiled a time of one minute, 55.88 seconds across her two runs, 0.06 seconds better than Thea Louise Stjernesund. She was slightly slower than the Norwegian during the second go-round, but her blistering first run (56.60 seconds) helped carry her to first place.

With the season concluded, Shiffrin can take a break and reflect on a campaign filled with notable achievements. In January, she won her 83rd World Cup race to move ahead of Vonn for the all-time women's record. She claimed the overall record from Ingemar Stenmark in March when she earned her 87th career victory.

"I don't know, you guys tell me," the three-time Olympic medal winner said about the next record to fall. "Just keep moving right along."

Looking ahead to 2023-24, Shiffrin might have another one of Stenmark's feats in her sights. The Swede retired with 46 first-place finishes in the giant slalom.