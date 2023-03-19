Report: Laremy Tunsil, Texans Agree to $75M Contract After Chiefs Trade Rumors

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Amid rumors the Houston Texans might consider trading Laremy Tunsil, they instead agreed to sign their Pro Bowl left tackle to a contract extension.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tunsil is signing a three-year deal worth up to $75 million and includes $50 million fully guaranteed.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reported last week the Texans spoke with the Kansas City Chiefs about a potential trade involving Tunsil.

Tunsil was entering the final season of his three-year, $66 million extension that was signed in April 2020.

DeMeco Ryans seems to be placing a premium on the offensive line heading into his first season as the Texans head coach. They acquired guard Shaq Mason from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

Per ESPN.com, the Texans finished last season ranked joint 16th in pass-block win rate (60 percent) and 27th in run-block win rate (70 percent).

Tunsil has been one of the few bright spots in Houston since he joined the team four years ago. He was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded left tackle in pass protection and only allowed one sack last season.

In addition to keeping a really good player for at least the next three seasons, the Texans are also taking steps to ensure they have stability at a critical position heading into the 2023 NFL draft.

The Texans currently own the No. 2 overall pick, and are widely believed to be targeting a quarterback. Having consistency along the offensive line, particularly a dominant left tackle to protect the blind side, can do a lot to help with the development of a young signal-caller.

Extending Tunsil is also a strong indication the Texans believe he can be part of the long-term vision for the franchise going forward. He likely would have brought back a significant return in a trade as a 28-year-old left tackle, but the team also has to start figuring out what it wants its identity to be with Ryans coming in.

A first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2016, Tunsil has started all 94 games he's played in his NFL career. The Mississippi alum started every game for the Texans in 2022 after a thumb injury limited him to five games the previous year.