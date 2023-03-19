Dillon Brooks on Warriors' Trash Talk: 'I Just Hold a Lot of Real Estate over There'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks believes he has gotten in the heads of the Golden State Warriors players.

"It's friendly trash talk, but I just hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco," Brooks told reporters after his team's 133-119 win over the defending champions.

Brooks and Klay Thompson had a back-and-forth from their benches near the end of Saturday's game, with Thompson showing him four fingers for his four championships:

The Warriors beat the Grizzlies in the second round of the playoffs last year on the way to the 2022 NBA title.

A rivalry has brewed since then, with intense games and a lot of talking off the court.

Brooks has especially gotten under the skin of several Warriors players, with Draymond Green calling him out earlier this month.

"I'm not sure your teammates like you," Green said of Brooks.

Grizzlies players have also often discussed the "real estate" from Golden State putting a lot of thought toward Memphis:

Memphis has only won one playoff series since 2016, but the squad has emerged as a legitimate contender the past two years and entered Sunday tied for second in the Western Conference with a 43-27 record.