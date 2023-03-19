X

    Dillon Brooks on Warriors' Trash Talk: 'I Just Hold a Lot of Real Estate over There'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 19, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 18: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks at Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the game at FedExForum on March 18, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks believes he has gotten in the heads of the Golden State Warriors players.

    "It's friendly trash talk, but I just hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco," Brooks told reporters after his team's 133-119 win over the defending champions.

    Brooks and Klay Thompson had a back-and-forth from their benches near the end of Saturday's game, with Thompson showing him four fingers for his four championships:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Klay counts to 4 👀<br><br>Klay and Dillon Brooks at the end of Warriors-Grizzlies game 😮 <a href="https://t.co/pcgn1CFM73">pic.twitter.com/pcgn1CFM73</a>

    The Warriors beat the Grizzlies in the second round of the playoffs last year on the way to the 2022 NBA title.

    A rivalry has brewed since then, with intense games and a lot of talking off the court.

    Brooks has especially gotten under the skin of several Warriors players, with Draymond Green calling him out earlier this month.

    "I'm not sure your teammates like you," Green said of Brooks.

    Grizzlies players have also often discussed the "real estate" from Golden State putting a lot of thought toward Memphis:

    Ja Morant @JaMorant

    got a lot of real estate 😂 <a href="https://t.co/5JYqhn8Vw0">https://t.co/5JYqhn8Vw0</a>

    Memphis has only won one playoff series since 2016, but the squad has emerged as a legitimate contender the past two years and entered Sunday tied for second in the Western Conference with a 43-27 record.