Warriors' Klay Thompson: Nobody Will Ever Talk About Dillon Brooks When He Retires

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies got the better of the Golden State Warriors again with a 133-119 win at FedEx Forum on Saturday night.

The Grizzlies' resident antagonist did his best to get under Klay Thompson's skin near the end of the game by yelling "you suck" at him from the bench.

Speaking after the game, Thompson made it clear he doesn't spend much time thinking about Brooks.

"I don't care about Dillon Brooks," Thompson told Evan Barnes of The Commercial Appeal. "When he retires, I don't think anyone will ever talk about Dillon Brooks ever again. I promise you. It's sweet right now, but wait 10 years."

Thompson responded to Brooks' trolling by putting up four fingers in reference to the number of NBA championships the Warriors have won during his career.

Brooks didn't seem to mind Thompson's response, telling Barnes it's "motivation" to the Grizzlies in their quest to win a title.

"We want a ring as well," Brooks said. "Being able to go through the process of steps that we did last year, we keep going and learning from it all. It's friendly trash talk, but I just hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco."

The Warriors-Grizzlies rivalry escalated after the 2022 NBA Final when Thompson called out a Jaren Jackson Jr. tweet after Memphis won a game between the two teams during the regular season.

Jackson used the Warriors' "strength in numbers" slogan following a Grizzlies' 123-95 win in March 2022.

The bad blood has continued into this season, though it had been Draymond Green exchanging public barbs with Brooks most of the time.

Brooks told ESPN's Tim Keown on March 3 he doesn't like the Warriors in general and Green in particular: "I just don't like Golden State. I don't like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool—with Golden State—but if you put him anywhere else, you're not going to know who Draymond is."

Green responded on his podcast a few days later by calling Brooks an "idiot" and a major reason why the Grizzlies aren't ready to win a title.

After a March 9 game between the two teams won by Memphis, Brooks mocked Green by calling his podcast "cute."

The Warriors and Grizzlies could meet in the first round of the playoffs, though Golden State has work to do if it wants to get there. The Grizzlies are currently tied with the Sacramento Kings for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

The Warriors' loss on Saturday night dropped them to seventh in the west, putting them in position to be in the play-in tournament. The defending NBA champs also have to figure out how to win on the road.

Their 7-29 record away from Chase Center is the third-worst road mark in the league, ahead of the San Antonio Spurs (6-27) and Houston Rockets (6-28).