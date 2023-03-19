Brandon Miller, Alabama Wow Fans in Win vs. Maryland in 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide continue to roll.

Alabama defeated No. 8 Maryland 73-51 on Saturday in the second round of the men's NCAA tournament to become just the second No. 1 seed to advance to the Sweet Sixteen, joining Houston. The other two No. 1 seeds—Purdue and Kansas—have been eliminated.

The Crimson Tide controlled Saturday's game from start to finish, entering halftime with a 28-23 lead before closing out the second half with 45 points.

Alabama was led by a strong performance from freshman forward Brandon Miller, who finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and one block. He made five of 17 shots from the floor and two of six shots from deep.

Sophomore center Charles Bediako and senior guard Jahvon Quinerly also impressed. Bediako finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks, and Quinerly finished with 22 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals.

After the win, college basketball fans praised Miller and the Crimson Tide for their performance:

With Miller leading the way, the Crimson Tide will only continue to be one of the most difficult teams to play against in what should be a long run for Alabama in this tournament.

The Crimson Tide are set to take on No. 5 San Diego State in the Sweet 16.

