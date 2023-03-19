Steph Curry, Warriors Ripped by Fans for Continued Road Woes in Loss vs. Grizzlies

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 133-119 on Saturday night at FedExForum to drop to 36-36 on the season. It was the Dubs' 29th road loss of the season and 11th loss in a row away from home.

Memphis dominated from start to finish despite not having Ja Morant available, taking a 71-59 lead into halftime and outscoring Golden State in three of four quarters.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson struggled mightily in the loss.

Curry finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, making just five of 15 shots from the floor and three of eight shots from deep. Thompson notched 14 points, one rebound and one block, making six of 17 shots from the floor and two of nine shots from beyond the arc.

After the loss, fans ripped Curry and the Warriors for their continued road struggles:

The Warriors have plenty of issues to work out, but none bigger than the reasons behind why they can't win on the road. If they can't win away from the friendly confines of Chase Center, this team is going to have a difficult time bulldozing its way through the playoffs like in years past.

If something's going to change, it's going to have to happen on Golden State's current road trip. The Warriors will face the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks before returning home to the Bay Area on March 24 against the Philadelphia 76ers.