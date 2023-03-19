X

    Steph Curry, Warriors Ripped by Fans for Continued Road Woes in Loss vs. Grizzlies

    Erin WalshMarch 19, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 18: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of the game at FedExForum on March 18, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 133-119 on Saturday night at FedExForum to drop to 36-36 on the season. It was the Dubs' 29th road loss of the season and 11th loss in a row away from home.

    Memphis dominated from start to finish despite not having Ja Morant available, taking a 71-59 lead into halftime and outscoring Golden State in three of four quarters.

    Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson struggled mightily in the loss.

    Curry finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, making just five of 15 shots from the floor and three of eight shots from deep. Thompson notched 14 points, one rebound and one block, making six of 17 shots from the floor and two of nine shots from beyond the arc.

    After the loss, fans ripped Curry and the Warriors for their continued road struggles:

    Chris Vognar @chrisvognar

    My powers of deduction suggest if the Warriors can't win a road game they won't win a playoff series

    Matt Infield @Matt_Infield

    I thought the Grizzlies didn't want to see the Warriors in the playoffs just because of the psychological advantage GS seemed to have after last year and the first two matchups this season.<br><br>But GSW is so bad on the road I now actually think a series would favor Memphis.

    dre. @SupremeAce_

    warriors are the 2022 buccaneers of the NBA

    Inside Hoops @InsideHoops

    The 2022-23 Warriors hate playing away from home.

    Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

    The Warriors' struggles on the road are incredibly alarming, but I don't think any top-seeded teams are looking forward to playing them in the first round.

    Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

    With 3 weeks remaining in the regular season, the rebuilding Thunder and the defending champion Warriors have the same number of losses.

    Austin Null @AustinNull

    I know the Warriors are dealing with injuries and not having their whole roster but I think they probably just need to blow the dynasty as we've known it up. Put new pieces around Steph and see what happens.

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    Championship pedigree is real. Stephen Curry is real. But they can't win regular season games on the road and we are supposed to believe they will win a do or die road game with the season on the line?

    Trixx @ComedianTrixx

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> dynasty is OVER… they're so trash now, it's actually kinda sad! I like Curry too… but there will be no championships for these boys any time soon!

    Duggy @DwayneDuggerII

    warriors really do suck on the road lol

    Ali Thanawalla @Ali_Thanawalla

    I have no confidence that this Warriors team can even beat the Rockets on Monday night.

    Jacob @JacobJaber

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/warriors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#warriors</a> cannot get a win on the road 🤯

    The Warriors have plenty of issues to work out, but none bigger than the reasons behind why they can't win on the road. If they can't win away from the friendly confines of Chase Center, this team is going to have a difficult time bulldozing its way through the playoffs like in years past.

    If something's going to change, it's going to have to happen on Golden State's current road trip. The Warriors will face the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks before returning home to the Bay Area on March 24 against the Philadelphia 76ers.