Dylan Disu Impresses Twitter as Texas Beats Penn State in 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament

The second-seeded Texas Longhorns faced a stiff test in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament against the 10th-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions, but an unlikely hero stepped up in Dylan Disu to power the team to a 71-66 win.

Disu scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to spearhead the victory, which pushed the Longhorns to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008. He shot 14-of-20 from the field and broke Kevin Durant's program record for most field goals in an NCAA tournament game.

The senior forward entered Saturday's matchup averaging just 8.5 points per game this season. He's upped his play as of late, as this was his fifth straight game scoring in double figures.

During the NCAA tournament, teams need significant contributions from not only their star players but also their role players if they hope to make a deep run.

Disu gave Texas just that, and he could be the key to powering the team to a potential national title if he continues playing like this.

The Longhorns will face No. 3 Xavier or No. 11 Pitt in the Sweet 16.

