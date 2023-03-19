X

    Dylan Disu Impresses Twitter as Texas Beats Penn State in 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament

    Doric SamMarch 19, 2023

    Texas forward Dylan Disu celebrates after making a basket in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Colgate in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

    The second-seeded Texas Longhorns faced a stiff test in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament against the 10th-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions, but an unlikely hero stepped up in Dylan Disu to power the team to a 71-66 win.

    Disu scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to spearhead the victory, which pushed the Longhorns to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008. He shot 14-of-20 from the field and broke Kevin Durant's program record for most field goals in an NCAA tournament game.

    The senior forward entered Saturday's matchup averaging just 8.5 points per game this season. He's upped his play as of late, as this was his fifth straight game scoring in double figures.

    Fans on Twitter were blown away by Disu's performance as he put Texas on his back on Saturday:

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    See y'all in the 16. Gameball goes to Dylan Disu, looked like a young Lamarcus Aldridge out there. Let's get it <a href="https://twitter.com/TexasMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TexasMBB</a>

    LaMarcus Aldridge @aldridge_12

    Big time win fellas! <a href="https://twitter.com/TexasMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TexasMBB</a> DYLAN DISU way to carry us!!

    Dylan Disu Impresses Twitter as Texas Beats Penn State in 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Brad Townsend @townbrad

    Disu has been unbelievable. Cool under pressure.

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    DYLAN DISU

    Allie Berube @allieberube

    That Disu kid is unbelievable. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    Mike Roach @MikeRoach247

    Dylan Disu right now <a href="https://t.co/ZG12rV5ctU">pic.twitter.com/ZG12rV5ctU</a>

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    Dylan Disu with the game of his life!

    CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 @CBSSportsCBB

    Dylan Disu scored 28 points, which is the most in a NCAA Tournament game by a <a href="https://twitter.com/TexasMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TexasMBB</a> player since Kevin Durant in 2007. <a href="https://t.co/xZPLkT6Fli">pic.twitter.com/xZPLkT6Fli</a>

    Cooper Watson @coopertwatson

    Texas is so damn good.<br><br>Just beat a really good, confident Penn State team despite shooting 1-13 from deep. Gutsy win on a rare off-night. Except for Dylan Disu (28 PTS), that is.

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Dylan. Disu. Considering the stakes, his finest hour as a Texas Longhorn? <br><br>26 points. 13-for-19 FG. <br><br>He's been outstanding.

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    The Dylan Disu game.

    Nash @NashTalksTexas

    Dylan Disu is a BEAST <a href="https://t.co/pJsOgGqIzq">pic.twitter.com/pJsOgGqIzq</a>

    Kirk Bohls @kbohls

    It's Dylan Disu's world.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Dylan Disu through the first 16 games this season: 6.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG<br><br>The last 5 games: 17.8 PPG, 8.8 PPG and has made 39-54 shots from the field. <a href="https://t.co/qb2uWaOeGH">https://t.co/qb2uWaOeGH</a>

    During the NCAA tournament, teams need significant contributions from not only their star players but also their role players if they hope to make a deep run.

    Disu gave Texas just that, and he could be the key to powering the team to a potential national title if he continues playing like this.

    The Longhorns will face No. 3 Xavier or No. 11 Pitt in the Sweet 16.

    Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.