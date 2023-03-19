XFL 2023 Results: Week 5 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Saturday

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

XFL Week 5 action continued Saturday with two games featuring teams in very different circumstances.

The first matchup of the night carried a lot of weight as the DC Defenders took on the St. Louis Battlehawks to decide who would sit atop the North Division. The Defenders entered the game as the lone undefeated team in the league.

Meanwhile, the second game of the doubleheader was a battle of the worst teams in the XFL in the Orlando Guardians and Vegas Vipers, with each team looking to finally get in the win column.

Here are the results and best reactions from Saturday's games.

DC Defenders def. St. Louis Battlehawks, 28-20

The perfect season for the Defenders continued as they rode a hot offense to the win and now solidify themselves as the team to beat in the North as they extend their lead atop the division to two games.

After a scoreless first quarter, DC exploded for 14 points in the second and never took their foot off the gas, scoring a touchdown in each of the final two quarters to keep St. Louis at bay.

Abram Smith was unquestionably the team's best player as he finished with a hat trick of touchdowns. The XFL's leading rusher had two scores that went for over 65 yards in what was a dominant display.

The Defenders' defense also did their job as they forced St. Louis into two turnovers, including an interception with 55 seconds left that sealed the game for DC.

The schedule won't get any easier as the Houston Renegades, who are the top team in the South Division will come to town.

Vegas Vipers def. Orlando Guardians, 35-32

For a battle between two winless teams, this was a pretty good game. Ultimately it was the Vipers who managed to finally get themselves in the win column thanks to a great performance by quarterback Luis Perez.

Perez had perhaps his best game of the season thus far as he threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, which is key as he's struggled with turnovers at times this year.

He was able to outlast Orlando's Quinten Dormandy, who had a good game in his own right as he passed for 256 yards, two scores and a fumble after stepping in for starter Paxton Lynch.

Dormandy even led two long scoring drives in the fourth quarter to cut into the Vipers' lead but it ultimately wasn't enough.

Both teams will face much stiffer competition next week as the Vipers welcome the St. Louis Battlehawks to town and the Guardians host the red-hot Seattle Sea Dragons and their dynamic offense.