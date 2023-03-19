Princeton's Defense Hailed by Twitter as Cinderella Run Continues in Win vs. Missouri

AP Photo/Randall Benton

The 15th-seeded Princeton Tigers are looking like this year's Cinderella in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, as they continued their magical run on Saturday with a 78-63 win over the seventh-seeded Missouri Tigers to advance to the Sweet 16.

Princeton is now the fourth 15-seed to advance past the second round, and it did so with an incredibly impressive defensive effort.

Missouri entered Saturday's contest with an average of 79.5 points per game, but the team couldn't get going against Princeton's stingy defense. Missouri shot just 41.0 percent from the field and 27.3 percent (6-of-22) from three-point range.

Princeton will need to continue playing at a high level at both ends of the floor if it hopes to extend its tournament run.

The Tigers will look to keep the momentum going when they face the No. 3 Baylor Bears in the Sweet 16.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.