    Princeton's Defense Hailed by Twitter as Cinderella Run Continues in Win vs. Missouri

    Doric SamMarch 19, 2023

    Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) is guarded by Princeton guard Matt Allocco, left, and guard Ryan Langborg during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    AP Photo/Randall Benton

    The 15th-seeded Princeton Tigers are looking like this year's Cinderella in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, as they continued their magical run on Saturday with a 78-63 win over the seventh-seeded Missouri Tigers to advance to the Sweet 16.

    Princeton is now the fourth 15-seed to advance past the second round, and it did so with an incredibly impressive defensive effort.

    Missouri entered Saturday's contest with an average of 79.5 points per game, but the team couldn't get going against Princeton's stingy defense. Missouri shot just 41.0 percent from the field and 27.3 percent (6-of-22) from three-point range.

    Fans on Twitter couldn't help but to laud Princeton for its stout showing on Saturday:

    Dick Vitale @DickieV

    PRINCETON BABY ! Pete Carril is holding court up in Hoops Heaven bragging about his former Tiger player now coaching <a href="https://twitter.com/M_Henderson98?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@M_Henderson98</a> . Mitch was part of the big upset over UCLA in 96 <a href="https://twitter.com/MarchMadnessMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarchMadnessMBB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PrincetonMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrincetonMBB</a> up 12 with 16 min left -40-28 - defense &amp; tempo diff. vs… <a href="https://t.co/abdBYPXM4j">https://t.co/abdBYPXM4j</a>

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    Does Princeton have the best defense in the country that no one knew about?<br><br>Entering the tourney AZ was 3rd in scoring at 82.7 ppg. Scored 55 vs Tigers <br><br>Missouri 18th at 79.5 … 24 minutes into the game and Missouri has 28 points

    Tarek Fattal @Tarek_Fattal

    I'm sitting courtside. Princeton is putting on a defensive clinic. It's unreal. The communication, the rotation, the activity, the focus. Tigers are up 33-21 with under two to play in the opening half.

    Eamonn Brennan @eamonnbrennan

    Zero downhill pressure on Princeton's defense when Missouri has the ball. A lot of standing out top, running some cursory stuff, then taking a bad jumper off the dribble. Couldn't draw it up better for Princeton

    Chase @Chasehudgens

    Princeton swings the ball around A LOT. A bunch of basic bounce passes. And they don't force shots. Good defense, without fouling. I think bigger schools are just not used to basic basketball.

    Nick Nailor @KingSaul21

    This Princeton vs Missouri game is a clinic in coaching and disciplined team. Missouri is more talented but Princeton plays solid enough defense and are doing a great job at boxing out limiting them to one shot.

    Verdell Billingsley, M. Ed. @CoachVB_

    This Princeton defense is ridiculous. They are locked in.

    Soul Reaper @Collegeekidd

    Princeton defense is crazy

    LouStandUP @LouStandUP1

    Princeton is running the Isosceles triangle offense and the Pythagorean theorem defense. Great first half for a bunch of pre-law and pre-med majors!

    Patrick Tonero @PTonero

    This Princeton team does not look like a lucky 15 seed. They're running great offense spacing and on defense they are not giving Missouri any room to score.

    KCBooey @BubbaBooey

    Missouri has no answer on either the offensive or defensive end of the court. Princeton looking like the team we expected Mizzou to look like

    Kinger @bkinger101

    Nobody in the SEC has played defense like Princeton…lol…<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/elite?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#elite</a>

    Bryan DeNovellis @bryandeno

    Princeton is just beating the Missouri players to the spot defensively and challenging every shot. <br>Their defense has been outstanding since postseason play began

    Velus' Bulking Adventures @SirPoles

    Princeton's playing hella good defense tf

    John R. Eakin @JREakin

    Is Princeton's defense this good, or is Missouri's offense just mediocre?

    Ricky G @jrichardgoodman

    Princeton is so well coached they play defense on a string as 5 man unit

    Princeton will need to continue playing at a high level at both ends of the floor if it hopes to extend its tournament run.

    The Tigers will look to keep the momentum going when they face the No. 3 Baylor Bears in the Sweet 16.

