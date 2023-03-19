X

    Arkansas Electrifies Twitter with Upset of No. 1 Kansas in 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 19, 2023

    Arkansas' Davonte Davis drives by Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr. during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    AP Photo/Morry Gash

    Davonte Davis scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half to lead the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks to a shocking 72-71 upset victory over the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament on Saturday.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    Arkansas' W over Kansas feels like a movie 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/47YPoAPH23">pic.twitter.com/47YPoAPH23</a>

    Kansas led by as many as 12 points in the second half and later held a 51-41 edge with 12:37 remaining after a Gradey Dick three-pointer. But Arkansas countered with an 11-0 run to take a 52-51 advantage following a Jordan Walsh three:

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    ARKANSAS HAS TAKEN THE LEAD 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RazorbackMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RazorbackMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/HIkjegwjhS">pic.twitter.com/HIkjegwjhS</a>

    The two teams went back and forth and found themselves tied at 67 before Arkansas' Ricky Council IV went to the free-throw line with 24 seconds left. He made the first and missed the second but got his own offensive rebound.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    ARKANSAS GRABS THE OFFENSIVE BOARD AND IS GOING BACK TO THE LINE<br><br>UNBELIEVABLE 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/vMHJOJIjT4">pic.twitter.com/vMHJOJIjT4</a>

    Another foul led to two free-throw makes and a 70-67 advantage.

    It was a fouling game from there. Kansas' Jalen Wilson made two free throws, but Council made two in response. Wilson got fouled again with three seconds left. He made the first and intended to miss the second but banked it in.

    Arkansas inbounded the ball with three seconds left and was able to evade Kansas defenders for the one-point win.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    NO. 8 ARKANSAS STUNS NO. 1 KANSAS 😱<br><br>Razorbacks are heading to the Sweet Sixteen! <a href="https://t.co/11KJwsOeH1">pic.twitter.com/11KJwsOeH1</a>

    It was an incredible win for an Arkansas team that's dealt with injuries and lost four of five going into the NCAA tournament. The Razorbacks pulled through, though, and an emotional Davis spoke postgame about the team's journey.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "This team's been struggling. And we figured it out." <br><br>Davonte Davis got emotional after No. 8 Arkansas upset reigning champ Kansas 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/UWyWOA3J3s">pic.twitter.com/UWyWOA3J3s</a>

    Twitter shouted out Arkansas and its effort postgame.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Arkansas on its way to the Sweet 16 like <a href="https://t.co/8VqvgRBqzm">pic.twitter.com/8VqvgRBqzm</a>

    Mitch Lightfoot @Mitchlightfoot

    Great game by Arkansas! Congratulations on the win. Proud of our guys. Fighting through adversity all year! That being said my coach has never jumped on a table shirtless for a round of 32 victory.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Jordan Walsh is a special defensive talent. Pivotal in the Arkansas win over Illinois and once again today vs. Kansas containing Jalen Wilson. He can defend any position and has a knack for making big plays. He'll be in the NBA for 10+ years.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Arkansas knocks off No. 1 seed and defending national champion Kansas.<br><br>Razorbacks advance to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season. <br><br>Hell of a coaching job by Eric Musselman this season - managing a myriad of injuries.

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    People are rightfully going to focus on Davis and Council as a reason Arkansas beat Kansas. <br><br>But Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh put on a defensive masterclass in the second half. They put Kansas' two best players on milk cartons

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    Death, taxes and Muss winning multiple games in March. <br><br>Wow. Arkansas takes out Kansas and is a win away from three straight Elite Eights.

    Sam Pittman's Jukebox @PittmanJukebox

    Any Devo slander will hereafter be punished with exile from the state of Arkansas. Give that man the key to the whole damn state!!!

    Wes Rucker @wesrucker247

    I'll say this for probably the 100th time the past two years: I absolutely love Arkansas guard Davonte Davis.<br><br>Dude is so tough. Does a little bit of everything. Would make any team better.

    Darth DanielDubs @danieldubs

    Ricky Council IV had a finish to end all finishes <a href="https://t.co/5FjyrkSVhn">pic.twitter.com/5FjyrkSVhn</a>

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Eric Musselman is now 8-2 in the last three NCAA Tournaments.<br><br>Arkansas to the second weekend for the third consecutive season. <a href="https://t.co/24pouALTD7">https://t.co/24pouALTD7</a>

    SEC Mike @MichaelWBratton

    Eric Musselman is the best tournament coach in the SEC!!!

    Kansas is the second No. 1 seed to fall in this tournament after Purdue lost to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round on Friday. The Big 12 regular-season champions finished with a 28-8 record.

    Arkansas will now play the winner of the second-round matchup between No. 5 Saint Mary's and No. 4 UConn in the Sweet 16.

