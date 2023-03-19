Arkansas Electrifies Twitter with Upset of No. 1 Kansas in 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Davonte Davis scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half to lead the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks to a shocking 72-71 upset victory over the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament on Saturday.

Kansas led by as many as 12 points in the second half and later held a 51-41 edge with 12:37 remaining after a Gradey Dick three-pointer. But Arkansas countered with an 11-0 run to take a 52-51 advantage following a Jordan Walsh three:

The two teams went back and forth and found themselves tied at 67 before Arkansas' Ricky Council IV went to the free-throw line with 24 seconds left. He made the first and missed the second but got his own offensive rebound.

Another foul led to two free-throw makes and a 70-67 advantage.

It was a fouling game from there. Kansas' Jalen Wilson made two free throws, but Council made two in response. Wilson got fouled again with three seconds left. He made the first and intended to miss the second but banked it in.

Arkansas inbounded the ball with three seconds left and was able to evade Kansas defenders for the one-point win.

It was an incredible win for an Arkansas team that's dealt with injuries and lost four of five going into the NCAA tournament. The Razorbacks pulled through, though, and an emotional Davis spoke postgame about the team's journey.

Twitter shouted out Arkansas and its effort postgame.

Kansas is the second No. 1 seed to fall in this tournament after Purdue lost to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round on Friday. The Big 12 regular-season champions finished with a 28-8 record.

Arkansas will now play the winner of the second-round matchup between No. 5 Saint Mary's and No. 4 UConn in the Sweet 16.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.