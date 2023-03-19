X

    Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA Make Fans Sweat in Narrow Win vs. Northwestern

    Francisco RosaMarch 19, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 18: Jaime Jaquez Jr. #24 of the UCLA Bruins drives to the basket during the second half against the Brooks Barnhizer #13 of the Northwestern Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 18, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Jaime Jaquez Jr. continued his strong start to the NCAA tournament Saturday night, and UCLA needed every bit of his performance as the Bruins had a nervy performance in their 68-63 win over Northwestern at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

    Jaquez dropped a game-high 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists as the Bruins managed to hold off the surging Wildcats, who were able to crawl their way back into the game from a double-digit first-half deficit.

    The Bruins led by as many as 13 in the first 20 minutes and took a 35-25 lead into halftime, but Northwestern's hot start to the second half saw the Wildcats tie things up at 45 with 11 minutes remaining.

    They were never able to take the lead, however, thanks to timely shot-making from UCLA.

    For the third straight year, UCLA has danced its way into the Sweet 16, and with Kansas getting upset against Arkansas earlier in the day, the No. 2 Bruins remain the highest seed left in the West Region.

    UCLA fans were hyped on Twitter, though there were some nervous moments.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/UCLAMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UCLAMBB</a> is headed to its third straight Sweet 16! 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/kUEPhOeDmJ">pic.twitter.com/kUEPhOeDmJ</a>

    Matt Murphy @MattMurph24

    UCLA tough as nails.

    Schieff @Schieff

    Starting to get pretty nervous about the UCLA game lol

    Steven Sparks 🏀🎥🏆 @scubasteve4289

    This game is making me nervous <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> Let's Go UCLA <a href="https://t.co/GnKFlsNvFw">pic.twitter.com/GnKFlsNvFw</a>

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    UCLA is about to grind out an ugly win. And it's beautiful.<br><br>Bruins are championship good.

    CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 @CBSSportsCBB

    UCLA won its 16th straight NCAA Tournament win played in the state of California, which ties Duke — from 1999-2011 — as the 2nd-longest NCAA Tournament win streak in a team's home state all-time. <a href="https://t.co/GojjbZr98p">pic.twitter.com/GojjbZr98p</a>

    Dick Vitale @DickieV

    What a gr8 job <a href="https://twitter.com/CoachMickCronin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoachMickCronin</a> has done with <a href="https://twitter.com/UCLAMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UCLAMBB</a> .Bruins r heading to the Sweet 16 in <a href="https://twitter.com/MarchMadnessMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarchMadnessMBB</a> with W 68-63 vs a good <a href="https://twitter.com/NUMensBball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NUMensBball</a> team . Also <a href="https://twitter.com/CoachSampsonUH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoachSampsonUH</a> who is posting HOF #'s has <a href="https://twitter.com/UHCougarMBK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UHCougarMBK</a> going to Sweet 16 with 81-64 win over Auburn .

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Three straight NCAA Tournaments for Mick Cronin at UCLA, three straight Sweet 16 appearances. <br><br>Cronin has done a phenomenal job in Westwood. Bruins are back to being a consistent force in this sport.

    Dick Weiss @HoopsWeiss

    UCLA coach mick cronin complimenting jaime jaquez in post-game on tnt. "I'm trying to get him to take a fifth year.''

    Tanner McGrath @tannerstruth

    I think Jaime Jaquez is the best player in the country

    ZFactor @DCpete6

    What a player. Proud to say this guy is from my home town and alma mater. Jaime Jaquez Jr. Great win UCLA beating Northwestern. <a href="https://t.co/kn6CkXCNsl">pic.twitter.com/kn6CkXCNsl</a>

    The win wasn't all positive for UCLA, however, as fifth-year guard David Singleton went down with what looked like a nasty ankle injury in the final minutes of the game. Singleton hit the three-pointer that put the Bruins up six with under two minutes remaining.

    He was taken to the locker room but was later seen back on the bench and participating in the postgame handshake line.

    Ben Bolch @latbbolch

    David Singleton might be really hurt here, hope he just pulled something but when Mick Cronin comes onto the court immediately it's not good. Singleton throws an arm around trainer Tyler Lesher he's in so much pain.

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Scary Scene in Sacramento: UCLA's David Singleton is being helped off the floor with an apparent ankle injury.

    Jon Christon @JonChristonDB

    David Singleton is back on the UCLA bench, standing under his own power with no trainer.

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    David Singleton is walking through the handshake line --- GREAT sign for UCLA entering next week in the Sweet 16. <a href="https://t.co/72N9hXcRFv">https://t.co/72N9hXcRFv</a>

    Already without Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Jaylen Clark, who will miss the rest of the year with an Achilles injury suffered in UCLA's regular-season finale, the potential loss of Singleton would be a significant blow for the Bruins.

    They will now look to rest up for the second weekend and are set to face the winner between No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 6 TCU, who will play Sunday.

