NCAA Wrestling Championships 2023: Results, Updated Team Standings After Saturday

Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Champions were crowned at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday as the 2023 NCAA wrestling championships reached their conclusion.

For the second year in a row, Penn State reigns supreme as national champion after a dominant run. It's the 11th national title in program history and it completes a dream run for the Nittany Lions, who went 16-0 during the season.

Here are the results from the final day of action.

2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships Team Standings

1. Penn State: 137.5

2. Iowa: 82.5

3. Cornell: 76.5

4. Ohio State: 70.5

5. Missouri: 64.5

6. Michigan: 58.5

7. Arizona State: 55

8. Nebraska: 54

9. Virginia Tech: 49

10. NC State: 48

Full standings available at TrackWrestling.com

Individual National Champions

125 Pounds: Pat Glory (Princeton) def. Matt Ramos (Purdue)

133 Pounds: Vito Arujau (Cornell) def. Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State)

141 Pounds: Andrew Alirez (Northern Colorado) def. Real Woods (Iowa)

149 Pounds: Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) def. Sammy Sasso (Ohio State)

157 Pounds: Austin O'Connor (North Carolina) def. Levi Haines (Penn State)

165 Pounds: Keegan O'Toole (Missouri) def. David Carr (Iowa State)

174 Pounds: Carter Starocci (Penn State) def. Mikey Labriola (Nebraska)

184 Pounds: Aaron Brooks (Penn State) def. Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa)

197 Pounds: Nino Bonaccorsi (Pitt) def. Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State)

285 Pounds: Mason Parris (Michigan) def. Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State)

Highlights

The Nittany Lions have been the class of the college wrestling world since head coach Cael Sanderson was hired in 2009. This year's group had a pair of wrestlers who became three-time champions.

Carter Starocci continued his run of dominance by pinning Nebraska's Mikey Labriola early to win his third title at 174 pounds. Aaron Brooks out-pointed top-seeded Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa to complete his three-peat at 184 pounds, giving Penn State its eighth title at that weight since 2011.

It wasn't all good news for Penn State, as Roman Bravo-Young had both his bid for a third NCAA title and his 56-match win streak come to an end as he fell in the 133-pound final to Cornell's Vito Arujau. Levi Haines (157 pounds) and Greg Kerkvliet (285) also fell short in their respective finals against UNC's Austin O'Connor and Michigan's Mason Parris.

Saturday's final match saw some history be made, as Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis became the fifth Division I wrestler ever to win four national titles by defeating Ohio State's Sammy Sasso at 149 pounds.

The win by Diakomihalis propelled Cornell to its third-place finish in the team standings behind Penn State and Iowa, which finished second despite not having any individual national champions.