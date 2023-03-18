X

    No. 5 SDSU's 'Elite' Defense Commands Respect on Twitter in Rout of No. 13 Furman

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMarch 18, 2023

    ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 18: Jalen Slawson #20 of the Furman Paladins reaches for the ball against Darrion Trammell #12 of the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 18, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
    Lance King/Getty Images

    On the strength of a suffocating defensive performance, fifth-seeded San Diego State ended No. 13 Furman's Cinderella run in the second round of the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Saturday.

    The Aztecs blew out the Paladins 75-52, putting a damper on an explosive offensive team that ranked 10th in Division I this season with 81.7 points per game.

    Seth Davis of CBS Sports was among the experts and fans who lauded SDSU's defensive effort, heralding the Aztecs as an "elite" defensive team:

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    Suuuuper impressive first half for San Diego State.<br><br>Brian Dutcher says, "I like our defense."<br><br>If you want to achieve it, you have to emphasize it. Aztecs are an elite defensive team.<br><br>Furman's got work to do.

    Several others also took to Twitter to praise head coach Brian Dutcher's Aztecs, who reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014:

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    This San Diego State defense is different. Aztecs making Furman so uncomfortable with their relentless physicality. Paladins went 11 minutes without a field goal before that last jumper. Bob Richey might be hoping the 1-3-1 zone will work its magic again in the second half.

    Nickspicks @Nickthepicker

    That SDSU defense is no joke. Furman went without scoring a basket for 11minutes.

    Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

    Aztecs defense is a little too much for Furman. Man they're getting after it.

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    There is good defense and then there is what San Diego State has done during its 5-game winning streak. Those squads averaged 85.4 points per 100 possessions against SDSU. The best NCAA tournament teams can lean on their strength and raise it a level in March. SDSU is doing that.

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    Feels like San Diego State is finding itself again, the team we thought it would be with that defense. <br><br>SDSU leads 39-25 at the half. Furman had one FG in the last 11 minutes.

    Brandon👨🏼‍🍳 @ChefBoyardubs69

    This San Diego State defense is tough man. Furman is in Hell rn💀

    Liam Giffin @LiamGiffsports

    SDSU is just bullying Furman in the paint and their elite defense is starting to take over

    Jireh Advincula @ishmahmanjireh

    I know SDSU plays defense really well but today, they are on something, they are playing extreme vice grip, iron wall, intense box out, all other defensive plays. Furman is not ready for this. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    Chris OBrien (Chris' Hoops Corner) @chrisobee21

    This SDSU defense is suffocating… and when they are making shots like this, good luck to any opponent

    Ryan @onenonlyRO

    SDSU defense is so damn good.

    Furman shocked the college basketball world with a gritty 68-67 upset of the fourth-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in the first round, but the Paladins never posed much of a threat to San Diego State.

    Once the Aztecs took a 19-17 lead with 8:36 remaining in the first half, they never looked back.

    In fact, the Paladins went nearly 11 minutes without a made field goal before Mike Bothwell's two-point jumper with 22 seconds left in the first half.

    Furman couldn't find any semblance of offensive rhythm Saturday with SDSU holding the underdogs to 32.0 percent shooting from the field and 23.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

    The Aztecs also forced nine turnovers and dominated on the boards, winning the rebounding battle 41-25.

    Equally impressive was San Diego State's offensive efficiency, as it shot 50.0 percent from the floor.

    Four players scored in double figures for the Aztecs, and it was guard Micah Parrish who led the way with 16 points off the bench on 6-of-12 shooting.

    With SDSU playing at a high level at both ends, it will be a tough Sweet 16 opponent for the winner of No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Maryland.

