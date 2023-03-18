Bettor Wins $495K After $33K Wager on Fairleigh Dickinson to Upset No. 1 Purdue

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

What did one bettor know and when did they know it?

Fairleigh Dickinson pulled off one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history when the 16th-seeded Knights upset No. 1 Purdue in the NCAA men's basketball tournament. At least one person had a strong hunch on Tobin Anderson's squad.

A $33,000 bet on Fairleigh Dickinson netted the person $495,000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Granted, a half-million dollars may not be all that much to a person who's willing to drop five figures on a No. 16 seed in the first round. It's safe to assume there have been similar wagers in the past that haven't worked out.

But when of these long shots do hit, you basically get a lifetime of bragging rights.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.