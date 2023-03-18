Houston's Marcus Sasser Reportedly In Line to Start vs. Auburn After Groin Injury

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Houston Cougars star guard Marcus Sasser, who has been dealing with a groin injury, is good to start without restrictions for his team's second-round matchup against Auburn in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament on Saturday, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Sasser suffered the groin injury last Saturday in the AAC tournament semifinals. He did not play in his team's championship game loss to Memphis but returned for its first-round victory in the NCAA tournament against Northern Kentucky.

However, Sasser left and did not return after 14 minutes of play when he appeared to aggravate the injury.

Sasser, who was named the AAC's Player of the Year, told reporters Friday that he was committed to playing the second-round matchup.

"I'm 100 percent playing tomorrow," Sasser said. "I've been doing a lot of treatment and stretching and massages and things like that to get ready."

Sasser averages 16.7 points per game.

