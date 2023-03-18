Kansas' Bill Self Won't Coach in NCAA Tournament Game vs. Arkansas Due to Heart Issue

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Kansas head coach Bill Self will miss his fifth consecutive game since undergoing a medical procedure on March 8.

The school announced Self won't be on the bench for Saturday's NCAA tournament game against Arkansas.

Self hasn't coached the Jayhawks since their regular-season finale against Texas on March 4. The school announced on March 9 he had a "standard procedure" but added he didn't suffer a heart attack.

Self missed each of the Jayhawks' three games in the Big 12 tournament and their first-round win over Howard in the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts, who has filled in during Self's absence, told reporters after Friday's practice it's a "a day-to-day situation" for when the 60-year-old might return.

"We will see what happens," Roberts added.

Kansas originally announced on March 9 that Self would miss the team's Big 12 tournament quarterfinal game against West Virginia with an illness.

Per ESPN's Adam Teicher, Self went to the hospital last week complaining of tightness in his chest and balance issues. He had a heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries before being discharged on Sunday.

The shift from Self to Roberts has been fairly seamless thus far. The Jayhawks have gone 4-1 without their head coach, with the lone defeat coming against Texas in the Big 12 title game.

The Jayhawks and Razorbacks will play at 5:15 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Arena with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.