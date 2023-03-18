Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Teams Skeptical Packers Can Get 1st-Rounder, More in Jets Trade

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

While we all know what Aaron Rodgers wants, it might be a little bit before the Green Bay Packers star gets his wish.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday on SportsCenter that Rodgers is expected to land with the New York Jets in a trade, but the two teams remain locked in negotiations. The Packers remain hopeful they can land a first-round pick in the deal, though teams around the NFL "are skeptical" they can get that kind of return.

Fowler added the Jets "are prepared to remain somewhat patient."

Typically teams don't have a ton of leverage when a star player requests a trade or at least makes it clear he wants out. In this situation, however, Green Bay arguably has most of the cards.

The Jets' need for a quarterback was clear when the offseason began, and now they've put all of their eggs in one basket.

Sure, the earlier this gets done the more time the Packers will have to capitalize on whatever salary-cap relief or draft assets they receive from the swap. But they can afford to let this drag on without it significantly affecting their outlook or the 2023 season.

New York, on the other hand, has a more tangible need to get the deal across the line because there's no alternative on the table.

The team isn't going to roll with Zach Wilson as the starter for another season. It can't really pivot in another direction, either, given it already hired Rodgers' former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, and agreed to a deal with one of his former teammates, receiver Allen Lazard.

Rodgers is also the kind of quarterback who needs strong continuity with his wideouts. The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler laid out the four-time MVP's exacting standards, which can lead to a difficult adjustment.

For the Jets, it would be nice if Rodgers was officially on the roster in time to participate in voluntary offseason workouts, though that's something he has skipped altogether in the past. At the very least, they don't want this saga dragging on into training camp.

The Packers are clearly motivated to get something done because they'll be eager to move on with Jordan Love as their new quarterback. For them, the worst-case scenario might be a little more tolerable than it is for New York.

Neither team is totally negotiating from a position of strength, and each side stands to benefit by working out a trade before the 2023 draft begins on April 27. Because of that, you'd assume an agreement will come together within the next month.

But the Packers could dig their heels in if they're steadfast in requiring a first-round pick as compensation.