5 Best Opponents for Kamaru Usman After Loss vs. Leon Edwards at UFC 286

Suddenly, Kamaru Usman hasn't heard the words "and still" in a while.

At least not in his favor anyway.

It was 2021, in fact. He won the UFC welterweight title from Tyron Woodley, held it with an iron grip, and in his fifth and final defense, defeated nemesis Colby Covington.

The words were indeed spoken on Saturday night in London, but it was Leon Edwards hearing them as he retained his 170-pound glory with a majority decision defeat of his now-three-time rival in their trilogy bout atop the UFC 286 show.

Usman had beaten Edwards by decision in a non-title fight in 2015 before the initial title change occurred at UFC 278. And now that he's lost two of three in the trilogy and no longer occupies premium space near the top of pound-for-pound rankings, it's time to refocus.

He'd discussed a handful of options before the surprising loss to Edwards in August, and the B/R combat team restarted the conversation here with another collection of possibilities.

