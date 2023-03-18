X

    Fans Shade Lakers over Rumors Kyrie Irving Won't Be Pursued as Mavs PG Shines vs. LA

    Francisco RosaMarch 18, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA -MARCH 17: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 17, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Lakers fans still have Kyrie Irving fever, especially after watching the All-Star point guard light it up against Los Angeles in the Mavericks' 111-110 win at Crypto.com Arena on Friday.

    Irving, whom the Lakers are reportedly not planning to pursue this summer, dropped 38 points in his return to action after missing Dallas' last three games with right foot soreness. He carried the team as it was missing fellow superstar Luka Dončić, who has also missed three straight games.

    It was one of Irving's best performances since he was traded to the Mavericks Feb 6.

    Lakers and NBA Twitter roasted the team's front office after Kyrie's performance.

    Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

    Built different 💪 <a href="https://t.co/1815vxCXiX">pic.twitter.com/1815vxCXiX</a>

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Kyrie telling the Lakers front office are you sure about this Summer 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Subhaan Ashrafi @SubTheGamer

    Kyrie must have heard those reports that the Lakers 'aren't interested' in signing him this offseason…<br><br>Generational talent mine, keep D'Lo, but gotta try to get Kyrie man. He's straight up hooping

    Not Pepé Silvia ⚜️ @SlayYoung6

    Kyrie trying to make the Lakers reconsider signing him this summer, chill

    Kyro @Kyro927

    Kyrie definitely heard all that talk about Lakers not wanting him anymore lol.

    deflated lakers fan 🤕 @sincerely_vke

    Kyrie heard we wasn't going after him in the summer 🥲

    Clayton Crenshaw @LAizHOME

    Lol Kyrie heard the Lakers say they keeping DLo next year n said watch this…

    LoZano Ball @ZC_Mthembu

    Kyrie Irving is a wizard. He's asking the Lakers FO if they're sure about the Summer😂

    top g funky 🇳🇬 @OwnedByKamilo

    Once kyrie irving comes in it's over for the lakers. Nobody on that team can guard him

    But it wasn't Irving who hit the biggest shot of the night. That belonged to Maxi Kleber, who hit the game-winning three at the buzzer off a pass from Irving for his sixth assist. Irving played a hand in most of the big plays for Dallas all night long.

    Kleber finished with 10 points and the one made three-pointer.

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    MAXI KLEBER BEATS THE LAKERS 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/opoBMjTWqG">pic.twitter.com/opoBMjTWqG</a>

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Wowwwww Kyrie put so much velocity on the pass to give Kleber a chance. Speedy pass, speedy release.

    Dallas' win had huge seeding implications as it lifted the Mavericks out of the play-in spots and back into the sixth seed in the Western Conference. They now sit just 1.5 games behind the Clippers.

    They have now won two games in a row.

    Meanwhile, the Lakers fell down a spot to the 10th seed and find themselves in danger of falling out of the playoff picture altogether as they continue to try to stay afloat amid the absence of superstar LeBron James, who is still dealing with a foot injury.