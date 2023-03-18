Purdue's Matt Painter: 'It Hurts Bad' Falling to No. 16 FDU in NCAA Tournament Upset

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Purdue men's basketball head coach Matt Painter didn't mince words when talking about his team's shocking upset loss to 16th-seeded FDU on Friday night.

"It hurts bad," he told reporters.

"It's a really hard thing," he continued. "We worked very hard and have done things the right way in our program. And I think six straight years we've been a top-five seed. And that's all you try to do. You just try to fight to get in the best position possible. And now we get in the best position possible, and this happens."

Purdue became just the second No. 1 seed in the history of the NCAA men's basketball tourney to fall to a 16th seed, joining the Virginia Cavaliers from five years ago. Only those two No. 1 seeds, out of 152 in the history of the tournament, have ever lost their opening games.

It isn't the sort of company any team wants to keep. And it continued a shocking run of upsets in this year's edition, with fourth-seeded Virginia, second-seeded Arizona and sixth-seeded Iowa State as a few of the other favored teams to bow out early this year.

Madness, indeed.

