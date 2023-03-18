Randy Arozarena Earns Legendary Comparisons on Twitter, Mexico Advances to WBC Semis

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Randy Arozarena has never met a big moment he couldn't tame.

The star Tampa Bay Rays outfielder provided the key moment in Mexico's 5-4 upset win over Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic on Friday, pulling in a ridiculous catch in the eighth inning to preserve his country's lead.

That followed a two-run single by Isaac Paredes in the bottom of the seventh and a one-run single by Luis Urias to give Mexico the 5-4 advantage, erasing a 4-0 deficit after Puerto Rico jumped all over them in the top of the first.

Paredes also blasted a solo home run, leading Mexico with three RBI.

But it was Arozarena who had baseball Twitter buzzing with his monstrous outfield snag:

Is it really surprising that Arozarena came up clutch? In his postseason career with the Rays, he's hit .333 with 23 runs, 11 homers and a shocking 1.121 OPS in 31 games. The man is a big-game marvel.

And for good measure, he also scored the game's tying run. When the chips were down, Arozarena had the best hand.

The top of the ninth still got hairy for Mexico, as Puerto Rico put the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first with two outs. But Giovanny Gallegos struck out Enrique Hernandez to end the game, earning the save.

JoJo Romero (0.2 IP, no hits, no runs, one walk) earned the win, while Alexis Díaz (three runs allowed, no outs registered) took home the loss.

So Puerto Rico's stacked roster is heading home, while Mexico continues its magical run. Arozarena, as usual, came up with the goods when it mattered most.