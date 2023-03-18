X

    Randy Arozarena Earns Legendary Comparisons on Twitter, Mexico Advances to WBC Semis

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 18, 2023

    Mexico's Randy Arozarena celebrates after hitting a three-run double against Canada during the sixth inning of a World Baseball Classic game in Phoenix, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

    Randy Arozarena has never met a big moment he couldn't tame.

    The star Tampa Bay Rays outfielder provided the key moment in Mexico's 5-4 upset win over Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic on Friday, pulling in a ridiculous catch in the eighth inning to preserve his country's lead.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    WHAT A CATCH.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/JSGaxuBOrr">pic.twitter.com/JSGaxuBOrr</a>

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    Mexico stuns Puerto Rico, 5-4, and is now going to the WBC semifinals for the first time in its history.<br>Next game: Japan on Monday night.

    That followed a two-run single by Isaac Paredes in the bottom of the seventh and a one-run single by Luis Urias to give Mexico the 5-4 advantage, erasing a 4-0 deficit after Puerto Rico jumped all over them in the top of the first.

    World Baseball Classic @WBCBaseball

    Isaac Paredes ties it up for Team Mexico! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldBaseballClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldBaseballClassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/0HuwN6c92E">pic.twitter.com/0HuwN6c92E</a>

    World Baseball Classic @WBCBaseball

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/LuisUrias03?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LuisUrias03</a> gives Team Mexico the lead in the 7th! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldBaseballClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldBaseballClassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/MCmvjvvewg">pic.twitter.com/MCmvjvvewg</a>

    Paredes also blasted a solo home run, leading Mexico with three RBI.

    But it was Arozarena who had baseball Twitter buzzing with his monstrous outfield snag:

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    Randy Arozarena when the moment is way more important than every other moment in his baseball career <a href="https://t.co/wC76zxG0E7">pic.twitter.com/wC76zxG0E7</a>

    Luis Herrera @luisrha

    DON RANDY AROZARENA. <a href="https://t.co/HoJ8OUvVr3">pic.twitter.com/HoJ8OUvVr3</a>

    Randy Arozarena Earns Legendary Comparisons on Twitter, Mexico Advances to WBC Semis
    Alden González @Alden_Gonzalez

    A statue will someday be built in honor of Randy Arozarena. It will be big enough to overlook all of Mexico.

    San Diego Strong @PadresStrong

    Randy Arozarena in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldBaseballClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldBaseballClassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/d7UzYCl8Xo">pic.twitter.com/d7UzYCl8Xo</a>

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    Randy Arozarena again! This time with a game-saving catch.

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    I'm convinced Randy Arozarena would be the best player in the game not named Shohei Ohtani if every game were the playoffs or tournament play.

    Is it really surprising that Arozarena came up clutch? In his postseason career with the Rays, he's hit .333 with 23 runs, 11 homers and a shocking 1.121 OPS in 31 games. The man is a big-game marvel.

    And for good measure, he also scored the game's tying run. When the chips were down, Arozarena had the best hand.

    The top of the ninth still got hairy for Mexico, as Puerto Rico put the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first with two outs. But Giovanny Gallegos struck out Enrique Hernandez to end the game, earning the save.

    JoJo Romero (0.2 IP, no hits, no runs, one walk) earned the win, while Alexis Díaz (three runs allowed, no outs registered) took home the loss.

    So Puerto Rico's stacked roster is heading home, while Mexico continues its magical run. Arozarena, as usual, came up with the goods when it mattered most.