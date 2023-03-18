NCAA Wrestling Championships 2023: Results, Updated Team Standings After Friday

Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The NCAA Division I wrestling championships continued Friday with quarterfinal and semifinal action from Oklahoma City's BOK Center.

Penn State is well on its way to its 11th national championship thanks to 116.5 total points heading into the finals. Iowa is second at 77 points, and Cornell is third at 64. The top 10 and ties can be found here.

Team Results

1. Penn State: 116.5

2. Iowa: 77

3. Cornell: 64

4. Ohio State: 62

5. Missouri: 55

6. Michigan: 51

6. Nebraska: 51

8. Iowa State: 44

9. NC State: 41

10. Virginia Tech: 40.5

As far as Friday's action goes, the top storyline was a tremendous effort from Purdue's Matt Ramos, who knocked off three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee of Iowa in the 125-pound semifinals.

Penn State has five wrestlers in the finals, and a few others from different schools emerged as dominant stars on Friday as well.

Matt Ramos on the Run of a Lifetime

Ramos, the No. 4 seed in the 125-pound bracket, is pulling off some last-second heroics in Oklahoma City.

A two-point reversal in the final seconds of the third period gave Ramos an 8-7 quarterfinal win over Killian Cardinale of West Virginia:

Ramos then pulled off the stunner of the tournament with this third-period fall on Lee:

Twitter lauded both Ramos and Lee, who has been sensational during his decorated career.

Ramos will face No. 2 Pat Glory of Princeton, who is undefeated this year and advanced to the finals with a pair of decision victories on Friday.

Penn State Stays Hot

Penn State is cruising toward its 10th national championship since 2011.

No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young, who is undefeated this season, is on to the 133-pound finals against No. 3 Vito Arujau of Cornell. Bravo-Young beat No. 4 Michael McGee of Arizona State to get there.

No. 2 Levi Haines rolled into the 157-pound finals with a fall over No. 7 Bryce Andonian of Virginia Tech and a 5-3 decision against No. 3 Peyton Robb of Nebraska. UNC's Austin O'Connor, undefeated and ranked No. 1, awaits in the finals.

No. 1 Carter Starocci is on to the 174-pound finals. He beat No. 8 Bailee O'Reilly of Minnesota 4-2 and No. 4 Chris Foca of Cornell 6-0. He'll go up against No. 2 Mikey Labriola of Nebraska.

No. 3 Aaron Brooks got a 4-2 win over No. 6 Kaleb Romero of Ohio State before getting a 6-3 victory against No. 2 Trent Hidlay of NC State in the 184-pound finals. He's got Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen in the finals.

Finally, Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet, the No. 3 heavyweight, will be in the heavyweight finals, where he'll face No. 1 Mason Parris of Michigan. Kerkvliet got a 4-0 win over No. 11 Trent Hillger of Wisconsin before getting the 4-2 win over Air Force's Wyatt Hendrickson.

Sheer Dominance

Iowa's Real Woods, the top 141-pound seed, was nothing short of fantastic on Friday with a pair of majority-decision victories over No. 8 Allan Hart of Missouri and No. 4 Brock Hardy of Nebraska.

The undefeated Hawkeye will go up against another undefeated wrestler, Northern Colorado's Andrew Alirez, in the finals.

In the 165-pound bracket, No. 2 Keegan O'Toole of Missouri coasted into the finals. He beat No. 10 Carson Kharchla of Ohio State by a technical fall (19-4) before earning a 6-0 win against No. 11 Cameron Amine of Michigan.

He'll get No. 1 David Carr of Iowa State, who gave O'Toole his only loss earlier this year.

Parris is cruising in the heavyweight bracket. The undefeated Michigan star took down No. 9 Lucas Davison of Northwestern with a 10-1 majority decision before earning a 16-1 technical fall win over No. 4 Tony Cassioppi of Iowa.

He'll have Kerkvliet next, and there's some competitive history between the two:

Parris, a four-time All-American, is now 32-0 on the season.

What's Next?

The championship matches will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.