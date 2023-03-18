X

    NCAA Wrestling Championships 2023: Results, Updated Team Standings After Friday

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 18, 2023

    TULSA, OK - MARCH 17: Matt Ramos of Purdue celebrates his win by fall over Spencer Lee of Iowa during the Division I Mens Wrestling Championship held at the BOK Center on March 17, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    The NCAA Division I wrestling championships continued Friday with quarterfinal and semifinal action from Oklahoma City's BOK Center.

    Penn State is well on its way to its 11th national championship thanks to 116.5 total points heading into the finals. Iowa is second at 77 points, and Cornell is third at 64. The top 10 and ties can be found here.

    Team Results

    1. Penn State: 116.5

    2. Iowa: 77

    3. Cornell: 64

    4. Ohio State: 62

    5. Missouri: 55

    6. Michigan: 51

    6. Nebraska: 51

    8. Iowa State: 44

    9. NC State: 41

    10. Virginia Tech: 40.5

    As far as Friday's action goes, the top storyline was a tremendous effort from Purdue's Matt Ramos, who knocked off three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee of Iowa in the 125-pound semifinals.

    Penn State has five wrestlers in the finals, and a few others from different schools emerged as dominant stars on Friday as well.

    Matt Ramos on the Run of a Lifetime

    Ramos, the No. 4 seed in the 125-pound bracket, is pulling off some last-second heroics in Oklahoma City.

    NCAA Wrestling Championships 2023: Results, Updated Team Standings After Friday
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    A two-point reversal in the final seconds of the third period gave Ramos an 8-7 quarterfinal win over Killian Cardinale of West Virginia:

    NCAA Wrestling @NCAAWrestling

    WHAT. A FINISH!!<a href="https://twitter.com/Matt_Ramos2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Matt_Ramos2</a> is an All-American!<br><br>📺 ESPNU<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAWrestling?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAWrestling</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/PurdueWrestling?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PurdueWrestling</a> <a href="https://t.co/1K7GK6UFep">pic.twitter.com/1K7GK6UFep</a>

    Ramos then pulled off the stunner of the tournament with this third-period fall on Lee:

    NCAA Wrestling @NCAAWrestling

    🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨<br><br>(4) Matt Ramos pins (1) Spencer Lee! <a href="https://twitter.com/Matt_Ramos2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Matt_Ramos2</a> is headed to the finals!<br><br>📺 ESPN<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAWrestling?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAWrestling</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/PurdueWrestling?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PurdueWrestling</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jalh7tD9Il">pic.twitter.com/Jalh7tD9Il</a>

    Twitter lauded both Ramos and Lee, who has been sensational during his decorated career.

    Mitch Fick @MCFick

    Dan Gable lost to Larry Owings. Spencer Lee loses to Matt Ramos.<br><br>Gable went on to win gold in '72 and didn't give up a point.<br><br>The moment is devastating - but if there's one thing we've learned, one loss is not definitive of a legacy.

    Jersey Jerry @Jerrythekid21

    Hell of a career for Spencer Lee . Congratulations Matt Ramos you deserved it. Enjoy every moment.

    Greg Pickel @GregPickel

    A major upset at 125 pounds in the NCAA Championships: Matt Ramos of Purdue just tossed top-seeded Spencer Lee to his back in the semis and pins him. Wow. The upset of the tournament and the season.

    Mason Beckman @beck_diggity

    What a win for Matt Ramos. What a run of matches. Kid is a GAMER.

    Kaleb Boyer @KalebBoyerMI

    Spencer Lee has lost a bout for the first time since March 9th, 2019

    Ramos will face No. 2 Pat Glory of Princeton, who is undefeated this year and advanced to the finals with a pair of decision victories on Friday.

    Penn State Stays Hot

    Penn State is cruising toward its 10th national championship since 2011.

    No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young, who is undefeated this season, is on to the 133-pound finals against No. 3 Vito Arujau of Cornell. Bravo-Young beat No. 4 Michael McGee of Arizona State to get there.

    No. 2 Levi Haines rolled into the 157-pound finals with a fall over No. 7 Bryce Andonian of Virginia Tech and a 5-3 decision against No. 3 Peyton Robb of Nebraska. UNC's Austin O'Connor, undefeated and ranked No. 1, awaits in the finals.

    No. 1 Carter Starocci is on to the 174-pound finals. He beat No. 8 Bailee O'Reilly of Minnesota 4-2 and No. 4 Chris Foca of Cornell 6-0. He'll go up against No. 2 Mikey Labriola of Nebraska.

    No. 3 Aaron Brooks got a 4-2 win over No. 6 Kaleb Romero of Ohio State before getting a 6-3 victory against No. 2 Trent Hidlay of NC State in the 184-pound finals. He's got Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen in the finals.

    Finally, Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet, the No. 3 heavyweight, will be in the heavyweight finals, where he'll face No. 1 Mason Parris of Michigan. Kerkvliet got a 4-0 win over No. 11 Trent Hillger of Wisconsin before getting the 4-2 win over Air Force's Wyatt Hendrickson.

    Sheer Dominance

    Iowa's Real Woods, the top 141-pound seed, was nothing short of fantastic on Friday with a pair of majority-decision victories over No. 8 Allan Hart of Missouri and No. 4 Brock Hardy of Nebraska.

    Cody Goodwin @codygoodwin

    Real Woods is an NCAA finalist at 141lbs after an 11-1 win over Brock Hardy. Jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first, sat on it through the third, then took Hardy feet-to-back in the final moments to ice it. <br><br>Amazing day from Real. He gets Andrew Alirez tomorrow night 🔥

    NCAA Wrestling @NCAAWrestling

    FAMILY<br><br>📺 ESPN<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAWrestling?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAWrestling</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/Hawks_Wrestling?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hawks_Wrestling</a> <a href="https://t.co/wRHqjMD7yk">pic.twitter.com/wRHqjMD7yk</a>

    The undefeated Hawkeye will go up against another undefeated wrestler, Northern Colorado's Andrew Alirez, in the finals.

    In the 165-pound bracket, No. 2 Keegan O'Toole of Missouri coasted into the finals. He beat No. 10 Carson Kharchla of Ohio State by a technical fall (19-4) before earning a 6-0 win against No. 11 Cameron Amine of Michigan.

    Mizzou Wrestling @MizzouWrestling

    Keegan O'Toole is a three-time NCAA All-American❗️<br><br>165 | <a href="https://twitter.com/KeeganOtoole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KeeganOtoole</a> tech falls Kharchla (OHST), 19-4 to advance to the semifinals. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIZ</a>🐯 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TigerStyle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TigerStyle</a> <a href="https://t.co/mj9y5TXvIy">pic.twitter.com/mj9y5TXvIy</a>

    He'll get No. 1 David Carr of Iowa State, who gave O'Toole his only loss earlier this year.

    Parris is cruising in the heavyweight bracket. The undefeated Michigan star took down No. 9 Lucas Davison of Northwestern with a 10-1 majority decision before earning a 16-1 technical fall win over No. 4 Tony Cassioppi of Iowa.

    He'll have Kerkvliet next, and there's some competitive history between the two:

    Kaleb Boyer @KalebBoyerMI

    Is third time's the charm for Kerkvliet? We will see as he will have more chance to beat Mason Parris tomorrow for the national title.<br><br>Kerkvliet is 3-3 against Parris, but the Wolverine is on a two bout win streak

    Parris, a four-time All-American, is now 32-0 on the season.

    What's Next?

    The championship matches will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.