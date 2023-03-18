X

    'Gritty' Miami Applauded for Escaping No. 12 Drake's NCAA Men's tournament Upset Bid

    Erin WalshMarch 18, 2023

    Nijel Pack
    Nijel PackIsaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes are still dancing.

    Miami outlasted the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs 63-56 in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Friday in Albany, New York.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    Miami fans after beating Drake to advance 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CanesHoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanesHoops</a> <a href="https://t.co/hHEfhOiGb9">pic.twitter.com/hHEfhOiGb9</a>

    While the Canes entered halftime down 30-25, they ended the game on a 16-1 run that spanned the final four minutes, 29 seconds.

    Sophomore guard Nijel Pack led Miami with 21 points plus four rebounds. Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar added 15 points, and sophomore forward Norchad Omier finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

    Senior forward Darnell Brodie was Drake's leading scorer with 20 points and added nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Tucker DeVries had three points on 1-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-11 from downtown.

    College basketball Twitter championed the Hurricanes for working hard down the stretch:

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Miami went on a 16-1 run to end the game and win by seven. <a href="https://t.co/guo2y7144c">https://t.co/guo2y7144c</a>

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    Kinda surprised Miami dug that one out. Looked very dire in the second half but maybe that's what you should expect with an older, Tournament tested team

    Jeff Ermann @Jeff_Ermann

    Impressive game-ending run by Miami against a good team that was a couple buckets away from ending them. That's the kind of thing teams that win multiple games in the tourney do. They should beat Indiana or Kent State.

    Will Manso @WillManso

    Man, Drake was frustrating Miami all game long with their physicality. The officiating was bad. The Canes couldn't find rhythm on offense. Yet, UM found a way. Gutsy win. On to the next round.

    Canes Warning @CanesWarningFS

    That was a gutty win! Miami and Indiana could play in second round in both NCAA Tournaments! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SurviveandAdvance?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SurviveandAdvance</a>

    OG EB Eric Bickel @EBJunkies

    Wow Miami survives. Looked bleak with about 5 minutes left. Coach L gets it done.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    FINAL: Miami 63, Drake 56<br><br>That's a hell of a way to close the game for Miami. <br><br>Hurricanes were down 55-47 and closed the game on a 16-1 run over the final 4:29. <br><br>Nijel Pack finished with 21 points and an injured Norchad Omier had 12 and 14 boards.

    Kevin Sweeney @CBB_Central

    Brutal collapse by Drake. Hate to see their senior-laden group go out like this. <br><br>Miami on to Round 2.

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    Drake was leading Miami by 8 with less than 5 minutes left. Then Miami started pressing and Drake collapsed. <br><br>Miami ends on a 16-1 run and wins.

    Miami, which reached the Elite Eight as a No. 10 seed last year, will face No. 4 Indiana or No. 13 Kent State in the next round.

