No. 16 FDU Shocks CBB World with All-Time NCAA Men's Tournament Upset of No. 1 Purdue

Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

UMBC has company.

For just the second time in the history of the NCAA men's tournament, a No. 16 seed advanced to the round of 32 as Fairleigh Dickinson upset No. 1 seed Purdue 63-58 on Friday night in Columbus, Ohio.

The 23.5-point underdog Knights sent the Boilermakers—and National Player of the Year front-runner Zach Edey—packing with a dominant defensive performance. They held the Big Ten regular-season and tournament champions to 35.8 percent shooting from the field and 19.2 percent shooting from three-point range and forced 16 turnovers.

So, just a few days after dominating Texas Southern in its First Four matchup, FDU toppled a team that was ranked No. 1 in the country for seven weeks.

Head coach Tobin Anderson had even called his shot two days before the game.

Twitter was in shock and simply awed by the Knights' incredible performance.

The upset instantly became a March classic and will go down in history as one of the most memorable games of all time. Much like the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers, the Knights will be immortalized for slaying one of this season's titans of the sport.

Now, Fairleigh Dickinson will look to go a step further than UMBC and make the Sweet 16. It awaits the winner of Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic.