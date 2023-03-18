X

    No. 16 FDU Shocks CBB World with All-Time NCAA Men's Tournament Upset of No. 1 Purdue

    Francisco RosaMarch 18, 2023

    COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 17: Grant Singleton #4 of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights reacts to making a play against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    UMBC has company.

    For just the second time in the history of the NCAA men's tournament, a No. 16 seed advanced to the round of 32 as Fairleigh Dickinson upset No. 1 seed Purdue 63-58 on Friday night in Columbus, Ohio.

    The 23.5-point underdog Knights sent the Boilermakers—and National Player of the Year front-runner Zach Edey—packing with a dominant defensive performance. They held the Big Ten regular-season and tournament champions to 35.8 percent shooting from the field and 19.2 percent shooting from three-point range and forced 16 turnovers.

    So, just a few days after dominating Texas Southern in its First Four matchup, FDU toppled a team that was ranked No. 1 in the country for seven weeks.

    Head coach Tobin Anderson had even called his shot two days before the game.

    Twitter was in shock and simply awed by the Knights' incredible performance.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    "People didn't think we belonged here, we're just showing people that we can do it."<br><br>Sean Moore is all smiles after (16) FDU knocked off (1) Purdue 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/EgYDn8Z6t2">pic.twitter.com/EgYDn8Z6t2</a>

    No. 16 FDU Shocks CBB World with All-Time NCAA Men's Tournament Upset of No. 1 Purdue
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Fairleigh Dickinson made history in its own way, by the way -- the Knights are the first *First Four* 16-seed to beat a 1-seed.

    Doug Kezirian @DougESPN

    FDU takes the cake<br><br>- didn't win conf tourney<br>- shortest team in tourney<br>- ranked 361st out of 363 on Defense<br>- largest point spread upset in tourney history (23)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> in every sense

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    Farleigh Dickinson, by any measure you look at, is objectively one of the worst teams in the country.<br><br>They are ranked 301st by the NET Rating, 299th by Ken Pomeroy's Ratings, 307th by the Sagarin Ratings, &amp; 285th by the RPI<br><br>And they just became the second #16 seed to upset a #1

    Matt Zahn @mattzahnsports

    Friendly reminder, Fairleigh Dickinson was a 2.5 point underdog… in the first four against Texas Southern. Wow.

    Kevin Sweeney @CBB_Central

    A reminder -- Fairleigh Dickinson is outside the top 300 in KenPom, came in third place in the worst conference in the country and only made the tournament because Merrimack was ineligible. <br><br>Them just being in this game is an upset of near-UMBC proportions.

    Ben Stevens @BenScottStevens

    When UMBC beat Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the Retrievers ranked 166 of 351 D-I teams in KenPom. <br><br>This year, Fairleigh Dickinson ranks 298 of 363 D-I teams in KenPom. <br><br>We just witnessed the greatest upset in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

    Matthew Betz @TheFantasyPT

    FDU was 4-22 last year. Incredible!

    Corey Masisak @cmasisak22

    UMBC was ranked No. 166 at KenPom when they beat Virginia (No. 2) in 2018. <br><br>FDU was No. 298 coming into the game against Purdue (No. 5) today.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    The Knights get the upset over Purdue 😳 <a href="https://t.co/MapGtl4oZP">pic.twitter.com/MapGtl4oZP</a>

    The upset instantly became a March classic and will go down in history as one of the most memorable games of all time. Much like the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers, the Knights will be immortalized for slaying one of this season's titans of the sport.

    Now, Fairleigh Dickinson will look to go a step further than UMBC and make the Sweet 16. It awaits the winner of Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic.