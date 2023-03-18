X

    Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe Flirts with History, Wows Twitter in Win over Providence

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 18, 2023

    GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 17: Oscar Tshiebwe #34 of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts after a play during the first half against the Providence Friars in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 17, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    The basketball belongs to Oscar Tshiebwe the moment it caroms off the rim, whether opposing players know it yet or not. He proved it 25 times on Friday.

    Last season's Naismith College Player of the Year was sensational in first-round action at the NCAA men's basketball tournament, leading No. 6 seed Kentucky to a 61-53 win over 11th-seeded Providence.

    Kentucky Men's Basketball @KentuckyMBB

    JT block ➡️ Reeves three 🔥🔥<br><br>Things you love to see<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/GUKL3IXi6Z">pic.twitter.com/GUKL3IXi6Z</a>

    He set the Kentucky postseason record for rebounds with 25 and was just one short of the NCAA record for a single game.

    How ridiculous was this performance? He had more rebounds than Providence had made buckets (21). Just chew on that for a moment.

    Along with his hellacious rebounding, he added eight points, two blocks, two steals and two assists, while 11 of his rebounds came on the offensive glass. No other player in the game had double-digit rebounds, period.

    After the game, college basketball Twitter was fawning over his huge night:

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    There are many things that Oscar Tshiebwe is not. <br><br>But he is pretty definitively the greatest college rebounder in more than 40 years.

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    First-half rebound numbers: Providence 13, Oscar Tshiebwe 13

    scott pianowski @scott_pianowski

    Oscar Tshiebwe is an octopus. Going to beat his rebound prop absurdly early.

    Nick - This is 30. @plainwildcatfan

    I want someone to want me the way Oscar Tshiebwe wants the rebound.

    🥷🏾 @itsjustTaj_

    imagine being as good at anything as oscar tshiebwe is at rebounding basketballs.

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Oscartshiebwe34?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Oscartshiebwe34</a>'s 2️⃣5️⃣ rebounds are the most by a <a href="https://twitter.com/KentuckyMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KentuckyMBB</a> player in an NCAA Tournament game 😤 <a href="https://t.co/iQbYBU5rU1">pic.twitter.com/iQbYBU5rU1</a>

    Riley Davis @Riley_Davis3

    Oscar Tshiebwe head to the bench behind a loud ovation from the UK crowd<br><br>Masterclass at doing the dirty work today. 8 points, but a massive 24 (!!!) rebounds, plus an assist to Chris Livingston that essentially sealed the game

    Brandon Wood @Brandonwood_12

    Oscar Tshiebwe doesn't have to score to make a huge impact. Whenever he is on the floor Kentucky plays their best

    Tyler Offerman @OffermanTyler

    Tshiebwe is playing incredibly tonight <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoCatsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoCatsGo</a>

    Antonio Reeves (22 points) and Jacob Toppin (18 points, six boards) added big performances for the Wildcats, while Ed Croswell led the way for Providence with 16 points.

    It was a balanced performance from Kentucky, led by a staunch defense that held Providence to 5-of-23 shooting from three (21.7 percent) and 21-of-58 shooting from the field (36.2 percent).

    There will be questions about Kentucky's struggles at times to generate offense against better teams. But if they play staunch defense and capitalize on their opportunities from the free-throw line, and if Tshiebwe remains a human vacuum on the glass, the Wildcats could have a deep run in them this March.