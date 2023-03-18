'Lights Out' Julian Strawther Dazzles Fans as No. 3 Gonzaga Downs No. 14 Grand Canyon

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Julian Strawther amassed 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs to an 82-70 win over the No. 14 Grand Canyon Antelopes in the first round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament on Friday.

Gonzaga found itself in some first-half trouble after GCU took a 28-21 lead, but the Bulldogs closed on a 19-8 run thanks in part to Strawther, who scored nine of his 16 first-half points during this span.

That put Gonzaga in position to put its foot on the gas in the second half, where it led by as many as 22.

The defense in particular took over, holding GCU scoreless for six minutes and 30 seconds.

Strawther was the star of this show, however, and Twitter took notice.

Gonzaga will now play either No. 6 TCU or No. 11 Arizona State in the second round on Sunday.

