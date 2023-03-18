X

    'Lights Out' Julian Strawther Dazzles Fans as No. 3 Gonzaga Downs No. 14 Grand Canyon

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 18, 2023

    DENVER, CO - MARCH 17: Julian Strawther #0 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts after a play against the Grand Canyon Antelopes during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Julian Strawther amassed 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs to an 82-70 win over the No. 14 Grand Canyon Antelopes in the first round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament on Friday.

    Gonzaga found itself in some first-half trouble after GCU took a 28-21 lead, but the Bulldogs closed on a 19-8 run thanks in part to Strawther, who scored nine of his 16 first-half points during this span.

    That put Gonzaga in position to put its foot on the gas in the second half, where it led by as many as 22.

    The defense in particular took over, holding GCU scoreless for six minutes and 30 seconds.

    Strawther was the star of this show, however, and Twitter took notice.

    Arden Independence Cravalho @a_cravalho

    Julian Strawther is lights out!

    sheffsaysftwatter @sheffsaysftwat1

    God I love Julian Strawther <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    Jabroni Raponi @nickraponi

    JULIAN STRAWTHER YOU DAWG. Let's go Zags!!

    Andy Patton @AndyPattonCBB

    A lot of NBA scouts have plenty to report to their bosses about Julian Strawther after today's performance

    Draft Lead @DraftLead

    Julian Strawther is having himself a game! Could really help almost any NBA team right away

    Travis Green @ItsTravisGreen

    Have a game, Julian Strawther!

    Paul Werner @paulwerner89

    Part of the formula for Gonzaga to have tournament success is Julian Strawther being the best player.

    Arden Independence Cravalho @a_cravalho

    Julian Strawther looking real comfortable in March.

    KJ @thegentleman4

    Julian Strawther is Gonzaga's best and most important player

    Slipper Still Fits @slipperstillfit

    Julian Strawther's floater game is lethal.

    Sean Coan @SeanaldCoan

    Strawther's a lottery pick🤷‍♀️

    anTeebullpup🏈 @jsHere4football

    Strawther is in his bag tonight!

    Gonzaga will now play either No. 6 TCU or No. 11 Arizona State in the second round on Sunday.

    Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.