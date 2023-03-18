No. 1 Purdue Ripped as 'Frauds' by Fans after No. 16 FDU's Epic NCAA Tournament Upset

Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Purdue became just the second No. 1 seed ever to lose to a No. 16 seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament after a shocking 63-58 upset by Fairleigh Dickinson.

Virginia was the only other No. 1 seed to lose in the first round with its 2018 loss to UMBC.

Purdue had high expectations entering the 2023 tournament after winning the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles. It was enough to earn the fourth No. 1 seed in the field.

However, the excitement disappeared during the first-round matchup as Fairleigh Dickinson continued to make big shots to stay competitive with the top seed.

Fans ripped the Boilermakers during the game, with many putting them on fraud watch.

There was plenty of criticism for the level of play from the Boilermakers:

All-American Zach Edey was productive individually, finishing with 21 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks, but he didn't get much help around him as the team finished 5-of-26 from three-point range.

Fairleigh Dickinson was clearly not intimidated by the seed—or the size—of its opponent as it came out with tons of confidence from the opening tip. The Knights got out to a 32-31 lead at halftime and refused to go away, hitting shot after shot to stay in front.

Sean Moore especially took over down the stretch, hitting a clutch three-pointer with just over a minute remaining to give his team a five-point advantage. He finished with a team-high 19 points in the win.

The Boilermakers couldn't do enough offensively to keep up and suffered the embarrassing loss.

After losing to No. 15 Saint Peter's in the Sweet 16 last year and No. 13 North Texas in the first round the year before, it's been a rough stretch for head coach Matt Painter.